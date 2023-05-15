Massive ISWAP Underground Armoury Unearthed by Troops in Sambisa Forest

The brave troops of the 21 Armoured Brigade, under Operation Hadin Kai, have dealt a significant blow to the Islamic State of the West Africa Province (ISWAP) by unearthing a massive armory hidden within the notorious Sambisa forest, Borno State.
This remarkable discovery occurred in the Ukuba camp on the outskirts of Bama Local Government Area during the ongoing counterterrorism Operation Desert Sanity II, launched on May 13, 2023.
Reliable sources report that the troops had previously raided the same camp.
They seized six anti-aircraft guns, four AK-47 rifles, numerous IED-making materials, a stockpile of magazines, and a Hilux vehicle armed with an anti-aircraft gun.
According to counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, a wealth of weapons was concealed in dug pits.
The hidden weaponry included diverse rocket-propelled grenade tubes, SMG rifles, double-barrel guns, 50 hand grenades, and five SMK bombs.
Additional recoveries included 183 Shilka rounds, an assortment of IED-making materials, non-electric detonators, many prepared IEDs, and numerous canister bombs.
As the troops withdrew from the area, a fleeing terrorist was intercepted and neutralized. An AK-47 rifle, along with other items, was recovered from the insurgent.
Emboldened by the successful operation, the troops evacuated the arms after securing the area.
Operation Desert-Lake-Mountain II, initiated on April 27, 2023, continues to gain ground, backed by relentless air support, causing severe losses to the terrorist organization.
Editor’s Take: Victory in the Shadows
Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have cast a long, distressing shadow over Nigeria for years.
The recent operation by our brave troops, revealing a massive underground ISWAP armory in the Sambisa forest, offers a glimmer of hope in our nation’s dark hour.
This discovery is a testament to the relentless efforts of our military in combating the terrorist threat.
The weapons recovered in this operation are not just an arsenal but a symbol of the terrorists’ capacity for destruction.
This armory, hidden away in the Sambisa forest, clearly indicates the depth of our threat.
However, it also underscores the determination and effectiveness of our troops in confronting this menace.
Our military is making steady inroads in the fight against terror.
Their actions are gradually eroding the power and influence of these terrorist groups, thereby restoring hope to our beleaguered nation.
This discovery should serve as a morale boost to our troops and a wake-up call to our leaders.
It is a stark reminder that the fight against terrorism requires consistent efforts, adequate resources, and unwavering commitment.
The government and relevant stakeholders must ensure our troops are well-equipped, well-funded, and well-prepared to face these threats head-on.
Our nation’s security and the lives of our citizens hinge on our ability to deal with these terror groups decisively.
Did You Know?
- The Sambisa Forest, a former game reserve, has become a notorious hideout for Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.
- Operation Hadin Kai is a military operation aimed at defeating Boko Haram and ISWAP in Nigeria’s northeastern region.
- ISWAP was formed in 2016 when a faction of Boko Haram pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS).
