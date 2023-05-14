MNJTF Troops Dismantle Terrorist Networks, Seize Heavy Weapons

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), actively deployed in the Lake Chad Basin Region, has recorded significant victories against terrorist groups in the area, neutralizing several insurgents and seizing an assortment of heavy-grade weaponry.
The spokesperson for the MNJTF, Lt. Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, confirmed these developments on Sunday.
He highlighted that these recent victories form part of the heightened offensive against the terrorists, aptly code-named “Operation Harbin Kunama” or “Scorpion Sting.”
The statement read:
“The ongoing operation by troops of the MNJTF has further diminished the capacity of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to carry out their activities in the Lake Chad Basin region. The offensive posture and doggedness of troops of the MNJTF has continued to yield remarkable results.”
Following a successful repulsion of a Boko Haram/ISWAP attack on troops stationed in the Arege area, a subsequent counter-offensive by the MNJTF resulted in the recovery of several items.
A Dushka gun, Dushka Turrell, and a burnt Gun truck were among the seized weaponry. Several terrorists were also neutralized during the encounter.
In addition, a successful clearance operation was conducted in the Ferondiya area within the Lake Chad Basin, leading to the discovery and dismantling of terrorist hideouts.
Items recovered from these hideouts included two Gun trucks, two Anti-Aircraft guns, one RPG tube, two AK 47 rifles, one RPG bomb, three Toyota Buffalo Gun truck tires, and an assortment of ammunition.
The Force Commander of MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. G.U Chibuisi commended the troops for their unwavering commitment and urged them to maintain the momentum.
He also acknowledged the crucial role of air components in these victories and stressed the need for increased synergy for optimum results.
Editor’s Note
A Timely Blow to Insurgents: Applauding the MNJTF’s Resilience
The recent victories of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) against the Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents in the Lake Chad Basin Region reaffirm the importance of international cooperation in addressing security threats.
The MNJTF’s ‘Scorpion Sting operation is a stark reminder of the potency of collective military action against terrorism.
In recent years, the Lake Chad Basin has been a hotbed of insurgent activities, threatening regional stability and impeding socio-economic development.
The ability of the MNJTF to repel attacks and neutralize insurgents underscores the effectiveness of a united front in combating terrorism.
Furthermore, the successful clearance operation at Ferondiya and the recovery of heavy-grade weaponry significantly diminish the operational capacity of the terrorist groups.
This achievement not only deals a significant blow to the insurgents but also serves as a deterrent to potential recruits.
However, the journey towards achieving lasting peace is far from over.
The MNJTF must sustain its offensive posture and doggedness while seeking to disrupt the logistics and operational frameworks of these terrorist groups.
The fight against insurgency demands constant vigilance, resilience, and adaptability.
Additionally, the role of air support in these operations cannot be overstated.
The synergy between ground troops and air components is pivotal in ensuring the success of anti-terrorism operations.
As such, it is essential to equip and train our military personnel adequately, enabling them to respond effectively to these threats.
Finally, beyond military action, there is a need to address the socio-economic factors that fuel extremism.
Efforts should be geared towards providing quality education, gainful employment opportunities, and improving living conditions.
Did You Know?
- The Lake Chad Basin, where the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) is currently operating, spans seven countries: Algeria, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Libya, Niger, and Nigeria. As a result, it’s an incredibly strategic location in the fight against terrorism.
- The MNJTF, formed in 1994, had a limited mandate for dealing with security issues around Lake Chad. However, with the rise of Boko Haram, it has significantly expanded its operations and now plays a crucial role in counter-terrorism efforts in the region.
- “Operation Harbin Kunama” or “Scorpion Sting,” under which the recent success against terrorists was achieved, is an aptly named mission. Scorpions are common in the Lake Chad Basin region and are known for their deadly stings – much like the MNJTF’s current operations against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.
