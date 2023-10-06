Monarch Urges Ekiti Gov to Address Insecurity and Protect Farmers

The Onijan of Ijan-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Aladesuyi, has voiced his concern regarding the escalating kidnappings in the state, which have instilled fear in certain areas and prompted some farmers to abandon their lands and relocate.
Oba Aladesuyi, noting that this alarming situation has become widespread in his domain, especially along the notable Ijan/Ilumoba, Aisegba-Ekiti axis, has appealed to the state government and security agencies to reevaluate and address the threat.
The Monarch, speaking at a press conference in his palace in Ijan-Ekiti to mark the upcoming celebration of his first coronation anniversary, affirmed his community’s dedication to peace and harmony.
He also expressed the community’s willingness to collaborate with the government in combating insecurity in the state, assuring that the community’s youth and other age groups would persist in supporting the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in its efforts to transform the state.
Oba Aladesuyi encouraged Nigerian youths to adopt agriculture as a means to counteract the issues of hunger and unemployment pervading the country. He also suggested that governments at all levels should shift their focus towards developing cottage industries to address the prevalent issue of youth unemployment.
Editorial
The plea from Oba Adebanji Aladesuyi is a stark reminder of the tangible impact of insecurity on the livelihoods and well-being of citizens, particularly those in the agricultural sector.
The surge in kidnappings and farmers’ subsequent abandonment of farmlands by Ekiti State is not merely a local issue but a reflection of the broader security challenges plaguing our nation. The situation in Ekiti, where farmers are compelled to forsake their lands and livelihoods due to fear, is a poignant illustration of the multifaceted consequences of insecurity.
We believe that addressing the issue of insecurity, particularly in agricultural regions, is not only crucial for the safety and well-being of the farmers but also imperative for the economic stability and food security of the nation.
The government, under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, must heed the call of Oba Aladesuyi and take decisive and effective action to safeguard the farmers and ensure the security of the state.
It is paramount that strategies are implemented to not only address the immediate security concerns but also to provide long-term solutions that will ensure the safety and prosperity of the citizens and the state.
Did You Know?
- Ekiti State, located in the Southwestern region of Nigeria, is renowned for its abundant limestone and granite, which are essential for cement production.
- Agriculture is a predominant occupation in Ekiti State, with a significant portion of the population engaged in farming activities.
- Insecurity, particularly in the form of kidnappings, has been a persistent issue in various parts of Nigeria, impacting various sectors including agriculture.
- The impact of insecurity on agriculture can have cascading effects on food production and supply, potentially leading to food scarcity and increased prices.
- The Onijan of Ijan-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Aladesuyi, is actively advocating for the development and security of his community and the state at large.