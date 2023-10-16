Naf Airstrikes Decimate Terrorist Enclaves In Borno And Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reported significant success in its recent air strikes against terrorist hideouts across Borno and Zamfara States, as part of operations Hadin Kai and Hadarin Daji.
A statement from Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, detailed the operations, noting that air interdiction missions were executed at a newly identified terrorist hideout at Bukar Meram, near the Lake Chad region in Borno State.
The strikes were deemed necessary following intelligence that terrorists had relocated from Suwa to the Bukar Meram area, potentially planning a resurgence of attacks on ground troops and civilians. The air strikes, authorised at the location, achieved the desired outcome, neutralising several terrorists and destroying over 40 motorcycles and six gun trucks.
In a parallel operation on October 11, the air component of Operation Haradin Daji engaged terrorists around the Sangeko axis of Maru LGA, Zamfara State.
The terrorists, travelling in a convoy of approximately 70 motorcycles, were neutralised, and their vehicles were destroyed. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, commended the air components, urging them to remain focused and vigilant.
Editorial
The recent airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Borno and Zamfara States underscore a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against terrorism within our borders.
We acknowledge the strategic and impactful operations carried out by our air force, which have not only neutralised threats but also sent a clear message to terrorist enclaves about our military’s capabilities and resolve.
The operations in the Bukar Meram and Sangeko axis, which led to the destruction of terrorist hideouts and resources, are commendable steps towards ensuring the safety and security of our citizens and ground troops.
However, while we celebrate these victories, we mustn’t lose sight of the broader picture and the underlying factors that continue to fuel insurgency and unrest within our nation.
We must delve deeper, exploring and addressing the root causes of terrorism and insurgency, which often stem from socio-economic disparities, political instability, and systemic failures.
It is through a comprehensive approach, which encompasses not only military action but also socio-economic development, political stability, and international cooperation, that we can forge a path towards enduring peace and security.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Air Force was established in 1964, primarily to provide fast mobility to the military.
- Operation Hadarin Daji was launched in 2019 to combat banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities in the northwestern part of Nigeria.
- Borno State, located in the northeastern part of Nigeria, has been a significant hotspot for terrorist activities, particularly by the Boko Haram group.
- The Lake Chad region, which borders Nigeria, Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, has been a strategic location for various militant groups due to its vast and challenging terrain.
- The NAF has been involved in various peacekeeping missions in Africa, including in Sierra Leone and Liberia during the civil wars in the 1990s.