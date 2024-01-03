Nasarawa Police Confirm LG Chairman’s Release Without Ransom

The Nasarawa State Police Command announced on Wednesday that Safiyanu Andaha, the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area, was released without any ransom payment. This statement was made by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, in an interview with PUNCH Online.
Andaha was abducted by gunmen on New Year’s Day at Ningo village along the Andaha-Akwanga Road, along with another individual, Adamu Umar. The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N50 million for their release. However, Nansel confirmed that no money was paid for their release, stating that they were freed around 8.40 pm on Tuesday due to the sustained pressure exerted by police operatives who were deployed to track down the abductors.
The state Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, had previously mobilized personnel to pursue the kidnappers and secure the release of the chairman and Umar. The successful release of the victims without a ransom payment marks a significant achievement for the police in combating kidnapping in the region.
Editorial
The recent release of Safiyanu Andaha, Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, without a ransom payment, is a commendable success for the Nasarawa State Police Command. This incident highlights the persistent issue of kidnapping in Nigeria and the importance of effective law enforcement in addressing this challenge.
Kidnapping for ransom has become a disturbing trend in various parts of Nigeria, posing a significant threat to the safety and security of citizens. The swift action and strategic pressure applied by the police in this case demonstrate a proactive approach to law enforcement and crime prevention. It is a clear message to kidnappers that the authorities are capable of responding effectively to such criminal activities.
However, this incident also underscores the need for broader strategies to combat kidnapping and improve security nationwide. It calls for increased vigilance, community engagement, and collaboration between security agencies. The role of technology in enhancing surveillance and intelligence gathering cannot be overstated in this context.
As we commend the police for their efforts in securing Andaha’s release, it’s crucial to recognize that the fight against kidnapping requires a multifaceted approach. Strengthening the capacity of law enforcement agencies, addressing socio-economic factors contributing to crime, and fostering community-police partnerships are essential steps in creating a safer environment for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State, located in north-central Nigeria, is known for its diverse ethnic groups and rich cultural heritage.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a prevalent issue in Nigeria, with both high-profile individuals and ordinary citizens being targeted.
- The Nigerian Police Force has been implementing various strategies to combat kidnapping, including the establishment of anti-kidnapping units in several states.
- Community policing is increasingly recognized as a vital component in addressing security challenges in Nigeria, emphasizing the role of local communities in crime prevention.
- Technology, such as surveillance cameras and advanced communication systems, is playing an increasingly important role in aiding law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to combat crime, including kidnapping.