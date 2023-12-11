Nigerian Air Force Eliminates Key Terrorist Leader in Targeted Strike

In a decisive air operation by the Nigerian Air Force, a notorious terrorist leader known as Yellow Janbros, along with several of his followers, was eliminated in Niger State. This operation was part of the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch, a concerted effort to combat terrorism in the region.
Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, reported that the air strike occurred in the Shiroro Local Government Area. The terrorists, initially tracked from Zamfara State, were intercepted as they attempted to cross the Jikudna River in Galadima Kogo District, heading towards the Wurukuvhi axis of Chikun LGA.
The terrorists, moving in a convoy of 18 motorcycles, believed air strikes had been suspended following a recent accidental strike in Kaduna, thus choosing to travel during daylight. However, their assumption proved fatal as they were targeted and neutralised while crossing the river in a motor-powered canoe.
The precision strike was highly effective, resulting in the neutralisation of Yellow Janbros and his associates, the destruction of their motorcycles, and the sinking of their boat. Janbros was infamous for his role in numerous atrocities along the Abuja-Kaduna road and in communities across Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, and Zamfara states.
In a related revelation, a captured kidnapper, Mohammed Sani, arrested in October 2020 for the murder of over 50 victims in Zamfara State, confessed to working under Yellow Janbros, who supplied him with fake military and police uniforms, weapons, and other resources for his operations.
Editorial
The recent air strike by the Nigerian Air Force, resulting in the death of the dreaded terrorist Yellow Janbros and his cohorts, marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle against terrorism in Nigeria. We, as a nation, are continually challenged by the scourge of terrorism, which has not only claimed innocent lives but also disrupted the peace and stability of our communities.
The operation, executed with precision and strategic planning, underscores the importance of intelligence and the element of surprise in combating terrorism. The terrorists, emboldened by a perceived suspension of air strikes, made a critical error in judgment by moving in broad daylight. This miscalculation provided our forces with a unique opportunity to strike effectively, demonstrating the adaptability and resilience of our military.
The success of this operation also brings to light the interconnected nature of criminal networks in the region. The confession of Mohammed Sani, a kidnapper linked to Janbros, reveals a disturbing trend of collaboration among various criminal elements. This nexus of terrorism, kidnapping, and other forms of organized crime poses a complex challenge, requiring a multifaceted approach to security and law enforcement.
As we celebrate this victory, we must also acknowledge the sacrifices made by our security forces. Their relentless pursuit of peace and justice often comes at a great personal cost. It is a reminder of the need for continuous support and investment in our military and intelligence agencies.
The elimination of Yellow Janbros is more than just a military triumph; it is a symbol of our unyielding commitment to eradicate terrorism from our land. We must continue to build on this success, strengthening our resolve and our capabilities to ensure a safer, more secure Nigeria for all.
In a strategic air strike conducted by the Nigerian Air Force, the infamous terrorist commander Yellow Janbros and several of his accomplices were successfully neutralized in Niger State. This operation was a critical component of the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch, aimed at curbing terrorist activities in the area.
According to Yohaig NG’s spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the operation took place in the Shiroro Local Government Area. The terrorists, who had been tracked from Zamfara State, met their end while trying to cross the Jikudna River in the Galadima Kogo District, en route to the Wurukuvhi area of Chikun LGA.
The terrorists, traveling in a convoy of 18 motorcycles, mistakenly believed that air strikes were on hold following a recent accidental strike in Kaduna, and thus chose to travel in daylight. This misjudgment led to their downfall as they were targeted and effectively neutralized while attempting to cross the river in a motor-powered canoe.
The air strike was notably successful, resulting in the elimination of Yellow Janbros and his group, the destruction of their motorcycles, and the sinking of their boat. Janbros was notorious for his involvement in numerous violent incidents along the Abuja-Kaduna road and in various communities across Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, and Zamfara states.
In a related development, Mohammed Sani, a kidnapper apprehended in October 2020 for murdering over 50 victims in Zamfara State, admitted to operating under Yellow Janbros. Janbros had supplied him with counterfeit military and police uniforms, weapons, and other equipment necessary for his criminal activities.
The success of this operation also sheds light on the interconnected nature of criminal networks in the region. Mohammed Sani’s confession about his association with Janbros reveals a troubling pattern of collaboration among various criminal elements. This complex web of terrorism, kidnapping, and other organized crimes necessitates a comprehensive approach to security and law enforcement.
As we commend this victory, we must also remember the sacrifices of our security forces. Their relentless pursuit of peace and justice is often accompanied by significant personal sacrifices. This serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for support and investment in our military and intelligence agencies.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Operation Whirl Punch is part of a larger counter-terrorism initiative, involving multiple security agencies working collaboratively to combat insurgency and criminal activities in the country.
- The Shiroro Local Government Area, where the recent air strike took place, is known for its hydroelectric power station, which is one of the largest in Nigeria.
- The use of motorcycles by terrorist groups in Nigeria is a tactical choice, allowing for rapid movement across difficult terrain and easy evasion of security forces.
- The Nigerian Air Force was officially established in 1964, and since then, it has played a crucial role in various internal and external security operations across the country.
- The concept of using air power in counter-terrorism operations has evolved significantly over the years, with modern air forces employing advanced surveillance and precision strike capabilities to target terrorist groups effectively.