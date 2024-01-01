North Central Governors to Address Plateau Crisis, Says Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has announced that North Central state governors are set to intervene in the Plateau State crisis to establish lasting peace. This revelation came during his Sunday visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos. Sule, who also chairs the North Central Governors Forum, expressed the collective concern of the governors over the recent Christmas Eve killings in Plateau and their commitment to meeting with victims and key stakeholders.
Sule highlighted President Tinubu’s deep concern for the security and well-being of the people, particularly in the North Central and Northeast regions, and the ongoing situation in Plateau. The governors plan to engage with major stakeholders and actors in Plateau to gather comprehensive information and insights. Sule recalled a similar intervention, which brought stability until the recent events.
The visit to Plateau will enable the governors to collect detailed information to inform the President’s actions. Sule also mentioned his recent travel abroad, his discussion with the President about the Lithium project in Nasarawa State, and his holiday greetings to the President.
Additionally, Governor Umar Bago of Niger State spoke of an impending agricultural revolution in his state by January 2024, aiming to transform Niger into a significant producer of wheat, rice, sesame seed, and cotton. Addressing the Plateau crisis, Bago described it as deeply unfortunate and expressed hope that it would not recur. He emphasized the importance of dialogue and addressing strategic issues beyond public discussions.
Editorial
As we reflect on the recent developments in Plateau State, it’s imperative to recognize the proactive steps taken by the North Central state governors. Their commitment to intervene in the crisis is not just a matter of political responsibility but a testament to their dedication to peace and stability in the region. The collaborative approach, spearheaded by Governor Abdullahi Sule, underscores the importance of unity and collective action in times of turmoil.
The crisis in Plateau State is a complex issue rooted in historical, social, and political factors. The governors’ decision to engage directly with victims and stakeholders is a crucial step towards understanding the multifaceted nature of the conflict. It’s a move beyond political posturing; it’s about listening, understanding, and acting on the concerns of those most affected.
The role of President Tinubu in this scenario is also noteworthy. His concern for the security of the people, especially in the troubled regions, sets the tone for a more responsive and empathetic governance. This crisis presents an opportunity for the federal and state governments to work hand in hand, not only to resolve the current situation but also to prevent future occurrences.
As we look towards the future, the potential agricultural revolution in Niger State, as mentioned by Governor Umar Bago, is a beacon of hope. It represents a shift towards self-sufficiency and economic resilience, essential for the region’s stability.
The steps taken by the North Central governors in addressing the Plateau crisis are commendable. It’s a move that should inspire other regions to adopt a more collaborative and proactive approach to dealing with conflicts. The path to peace and stability is a collective journey that requires all stakeholders’ concerted efforts.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, known as the “Home of Peace and Tourism,” has a rich cultural heritage and is home to several indigenous tribes.
- With its extensive mineral deposits, Nasarawa State is poised to become a significant player in the global lithium market.
- Due to its extensive agricultural activities, Nigeria’s North Central region is often called the country’s breadbasket.
- Lagos, where President Bola Tinubu was visited, is Nigeria’s largest city and a significant economic hub in Africa.
- Wheat, rice, sesame seed, and cotton, the focus of Niger State’s agricultural revolution, are among the key crops contributing to Nigeria’s agricultural sector.