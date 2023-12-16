Northern Governors Press FG to Ramp Up Anti-Banditry, Terrorism Efforts

The Northern Governors Forum has called on the Federal Government to intensify its efforts in addressing the escalating issues of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, and other security challenges that are currently plaguing the northern region of Nigeria. This appeal was made during their meeting in Kaduna on December 15, 2023.
The governors collectively agreed to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the tragic accidental military airstrike in Tundun Biri, Kaduna State. They aim to compensate the victims and implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
In his opening statement, the chairman of the forum and Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, highlighted the severe impact of these security challenges on the socio-economic well-being of the people in the North. He acknowledged the Federal Government’s renewed efforts in combating insecurity. Still, he stressed that more actions are needed to effectively end the threats of banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, and terrorism in the region.
Governor Uba Sani emphasized the importance of developing a strategic agenda for the North’s development centred around the needs and aspirations of the people. He also underscored the governors’ forum’s need to devise a unified strategy and operational plan to combat insecurity. This includes establishing a command and control centre to coordinate their joint efforts in tackling the security issues in the region.
Editorial
The recent call by the Northern Governors Forum for the Federal Government to step up its actions against banditry and terrorism is a crucial reminder of the ongoing challenges facing the northern region of Nigeria. The security situation, marked by banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism, has not only disrupted the peace and stability of the region but has also significantly hindered its socio-economic development.
The governors’ collective decision to investigate the Tundun Biri airstrike incident and compensate the victims is a step towards accountability and prevention of future errors. It reflects a commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of their citizens.
However, the fight against these security challenges requires more than just reactive measures. It demands a proactive and comprehensive approach that encompasses not only military action but also socio-economic strategies that address the root causes of insecurity. The development of a strategic agenda for the North, as proposed by Governor Uba Sani, is a move in the right direction. It focuses on putting the people at the centre of development plans, thereby addressing the underlying issues that fuel insecurity.
Establishing a command and control centre to coordinate efforts against insecurity is a testament to the need for collaboration and unity among the northern states. Such a centre would enhance the effectiveness of security operations and ensure a more coordinated response to the region’s threats.
As we move forward, the federal government must heed the call of the Northern Governors and reinforce its efforts to combat these security challenges. This should be done with the state governments, local communities, and international allies. Only through a united front can Nigeria overcome the scourge of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism and pave the way for a peaceful and prosperous future for the northern region and the country at large.
Did You Know?
- The Northern Governors Forum is a coalition of governors from the 19 northern states of Nigeria, formed to address common issues affecting the region.
- Kaduna State, where the Northern Governors Forum meeting was held, is one of the states in Nigeria most affected by banditry and kidnapping.
- Banditry in Nigeria has its roots in various socio-economic and political factors, including poverty, unemployment, and governance issues.
- The concept of a command and control centre for security is based on centralized coordination for effective response and management of security threats.
- The northern region of Nigeria is diverse in terms of ethnicity, culture, and religion, which presents unique challenges and opportunities in addressing security issues.