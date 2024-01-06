Ondo Villagers Flee as Herdsmen Overpower Amotekun Forces

In Ondo State, villagers are abandoning their homes in the face of relentless attacks by herdsmen-turned-bandits. This departure is the result of prolonged incidents of assault, kidnapping, and sometimes murder, disrupting local businesses, threatening food security, and displacing many. Since 2015, over 4,000 farmers in South Western Nigeria have fallen victim to such violence.
The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data reveals a staggering loss of at least 8,343 lives in Nigeria due to the farmer-herder conflict since 2005. In response, the governors and traditional rulers of the six South-West states established the Western Nigeria Security Network, known as ‘Amotekun’, on January 9, 2020. However, Amotekun is struggling to counter the persistent attacks.
Residents express doubts about Amotekun’s ability to control areas dominated by herdsmen. A resident named Tinu described the road to Ifon as lonely and dangerous, with Amotekun forces being overwhelmed. Another local, Joe, a graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University, mentioned that his parents had to abandon their home due to the security crisis.
The situation has also severely affected farmers. Femi Adeyele, a farmer in Ifedore Local Government Area, shared his ordeal of being attacked by herdsmen on his farm. Yele Adaranijo, another farmer, spoke of the constant threat and destruction caused by the herdsmen.
Editorial
The plight of villagers in Ondo State, fleeing from their homes due to the menace of herdsmen, is a stark reminder of the complex security challenges facing Nigeria. The creation of Amotekun was a bold step by the South-West governors, yet the recent events highlight the difficulties in combating well-armed and organized bandits.
This situation is not just a security issue; it’s a humanitarian crisis. The displacement of villagers and the impact on agriculture and local economies are profound. It underscores the need for a more coordinated and robust response from regional security outfits and the national government.
Tinu and Joe’s stories and the harrowing experiences of farmers like Femi Adeyele and Yele Adaranijo bring to light the daily realities of those living in fear. Their accounts call for more effective strategies and resources to protect citizens and their livelihoods.
As we ponder these challenges, it’s imperative to recognize the resilience of these communities. Despite the odds, their determination to seek safety and rebuild their lives is a testament to the human spirit. It’s also a reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure that every Nigerian can live in safety and dignity.
Did You Know?
- The Amotekun security outfit was established as a response to the rising insecurity in the South-West region of Nigeria, marking a significant move towards regional security collaboration.
- The farmer-herder conflict in Nigeria has a long history, often exacerbated by land use disputes, climate change, and ethnic tensions.
- Ondo State, affected by this conflict, is known for its diverse ethnic groups and rich cultural heritage, including the famous Ondo Festival.
- The South-West region of Nigeria, where Ondo State is located, is a central agricultural hub, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s food supply.
- Adekunle Ajasin University, mentioned by one of the residents, is a state-owned university in Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, named after a former governor.