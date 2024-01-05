Outraged Plateau Women Torch District Head’s House Amid Protests

In a dramatic response to the recent Boko Haram attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, a group of women set fire to the house of the district head, Michael Adanchi. This incident, which took place around 12:30 pm, was part of a more significant protest against the violence that claimed over 100 lives in 17 villages across Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos Local Government Areas on Christmas Eve. The attacks also resulted in the displacement of more than 10,000 people, now seeking refuge in churches, mosques, schools, and private homes.
According to a source speaking to Daily Trust, the women’s actions were fueled by the arrest of some community members linked to the recent killings. The protestors first expressed anger at the police station before moving to the traditional ruler’s residence, accusing him of betrayal. Shortly after arriving at his house, they set it ablaze.
When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident. He mentioned that an official statement would be released soon. Additionally, The PUNCH reported that the Pushit community in the Mangu Local Government Area received a threat of an imminent attack from invaders just days after the massacre of 195 people across the state. In an interview with Arise Television, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, Stanley Kavwam, revealed this. The state police, aware of the threat, assured that they are working on the intelligence received.
Editorial:
The recent actions of the women in Plateau State, who set ablaze the house of district head Michael Adanchi, are a stark manifestation of the deep-seated frustration and anger boiling within the community. This incident is not just an isolated act of protest; it is a cry for justice and a demand for accountability in the face of relentless violence and terror.
The tragic loss of over 100 lives in the Boko Haram attacks has left a community in mourning and fear. The displacement of thousands, now sheltered in makeshift refuges, speaks volumes about the dire situation. The women’s decision to target the traditional ruler’s residence, accusing him of betrayal, underscores a profound disillusionment with local leadership. It reflects a community pushed to the brink, desperately seeking to voice their grievances and protect themselves.
However, while the anger and grief are understandable, it is crucial to channel these emotions constructively. Violence begets violence, and the destruction of property only adds to the cycle of pain and loss. The need for a peaceful and effective response to such crises cannot be overstated. The government and security agencies must improve their efforts to prevent such attacks and ensure justice is served.
As we stand in solidarity with the victims and their families, we must also advocate for a society where dialogue and peace prevail over violence and retribution. The government’s role in providing security and fostering community trust is more crucial than ever. Let us work towards a future where no community feels compelled to take matters into their own hands in the face of injustice and terror.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, known for its agricultural produce, is often called the “Home of Peace and Tourism” in Nigeria.
- Boko Haram, which translates to “Western education is forbidden,” was founded in 2002 in northeastern Nigeria.
- The Middle Belt region of Nigeria, including Plateau State, has a diverse ethnic composition and is often a hotspot for communal conflicts.
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Africa, mainly due to insurgent activities and communal clashes.
- Traditional rulers in Nigeria, like district heads, play a significant role in local governance and conflict resolution despite having no formal political power.