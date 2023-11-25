Over 100 Abducted in Zamfara Villages by Bandits

In a distressing development, over 100 individuals, predominantly women and children were abducted by bandits in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. This alarming incident occurred just a week following the abduction of 15 people in the Ruwandoruwa community within the same area.
The affected villages, namely Mutumji, Sabongari Mahuta, Kwanar Dutsi, and Unguwar Kawo were targeted by the bandits. Reports suggest that the communities were attacked due to their failure to meet the levies imposed by the bandits. A resident from Mutumji recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the bandits launched their attack around 9 pm, causing panic and forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes.
Bala Usman, another local, revealed over the phone that the bandits had demanded a staggering total of N110 million as levies from these four villages, with a two-week deadline. The breakdown of the levies was N50 million for Mutumji, N30 million for Kwanar Dutsi, N20 million for Sabongari Mahuta, and N10 million for Unguwar Kawo. The communities had begun collecting the money when the bandits, losing patience, decided to invade.
Efforts to obtain comments from state government officials and police authorities were unsuccessful, as calls to the Police Public Relations Officer went unanswered.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we are deeply concerned by the recent surge in banditry in Zamfara State, particularly the abduction of over 100 people, mostly women and children, from four villages. This incident is not just a security failure but a humanitarian crisis that demands immediate and decisive action.
The imposition of levies by bandits on communities is a disturbing trend that undermines the authority of the state and the security of its citizens. It’s a stark reminder of the challenges facing Nigeria in terms of security and governance. The government must take robust measures to protect its citizens and assert its authority over all territories.
This situation calls for a multi-faceted approach, involving not just military intervention but also socio-economic strategies to address the root causes of banditry. Investment in education, job creation, and infrastructure in affected areas can help mitigate the factors contributing to such criminal activities’ rise.
We urge the Nigerian government to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens, especially in vulnerable regions like Zamfara. The government should collaborate with local communities, security agencies, and international partners to develop a comprehensive strategy to combat banditry and ensure the safe return of abducted individuals.
The plight of these communities should be a wake-up call for all stakeholders to work together to address Nigeria’s security challenges. It’s time for concerted efforts to restore peace and stability in Zamfara and other affected regions.
Did You Know?
- Zamfara’s Security Challenges: Zamfara State has been a hotspot for banditry and kidnapping incidents in recent years, with numerous attacks on villages and communities.
- Impact of Banditry on Education: The frequent attacks and abductions have severely affected education in the region, with many schools forced to close or operate under constant fear.
- Economic Consequences: Banditry in Nigeria, particularly in the northern regions, has significant economic implications, disrupting agricultural activities and local businesses.
- Community Levies by Bandits: The practice of bandits imposing levies on communities is a relatively new and alarming trend, reflecting the extent of their control in certain areas.
- Government Response: The Nigerian government has deployed various strategies, including military operations and peace talks, to address the banditry issue, but challenges remain in effectively curbing these activities.