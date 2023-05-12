Over 2,000 Reformed Boko Haram Members Complete Federal Program

More than 2,167 reformed Boko Haram members have completed a deradicalization, rehabilitation, and reintegration program under the auspices of the Federal Government’s Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), says an official representative.
This disclosure was made by Mr. Audu Ayuba, the Assistant Director of Planning, Research, and Strategy at the National Orientation Agency (NOA), during a capacity-building workshop for agency staff in Abuja.
The workshop focused on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) and Disengagement, Disassociation, Reintegration, and Reconciliation (DDRR).
Ayuba, presenting an “Overview of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC),” shared that among the 2,167 graduates, 2,140 were Nigerians, and the remaining 27 were foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.
Revealing the initiative’s success, Ayuba stated that all graduates were handed over to their respective national and state authorities for integration, thanks to the acceptance and support from community leaders, state governments, and citizens in the Northeast.
The acceptance of graduates in their communities and a decrease in stigmatization can be attributed to strategic communication on DDRR, PCVE, and OPSC by involved stakeholders, noted Ayuba.
He also mentioned an increase in new enrolments in the DRR program.
Highlighting significant milestones, Ayuba mentioned that over 100,000 Boko Haram fighters and their dependents have surrendered to the Borno Government due to a peace dialogue initiative.
The DRR camp successfully graduated 559 clients on March 25, 2023.
He further stated that the reformed insurgents were offered vocational training in various fields of their choice, with farming a mandatory skill for all besides their chosen trade.
In closing remarks, Dr. Garba Abari, the Director-General of NOA, outlined the importance of the OPSC initiative by the Federal Government to foster peace by encouraging willing and repentant Boko Haram insurgents to surrender.
Editor’s Note
Turning the Page: Boko Haram Insurgents Choose Peace Over Violence
In a striking turn of events, over 2,000 former Boko Haram insurgents have chosen the path of peace, graduating from the Federal Government’s deradicalization, rehabilitation, and reintegration (DRR) program.
This development points to a shift in the narrative of the decade-long insurgency that has cost countless lives and displaced tens of thousands.
This deradicalization program, aptly named Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), offers a second chance to repentant Boko Haram members, providing them with vocational training and reintegration into society.
It represents a critical juncture in our struggle against violent extremism and a beacon of hope for the Northeast region.
The implications of this initiative are far-reaching.
Not only does it provide a viable alternative to violence for disillusioned insurgents, but it also helps in dismantling the narratives that fuel extremism.
These former insurgents challenge the ideology that once drove them to violence by choosing peace.
As we celebrate this milestone, we must also acknowledge the challenges ahead.
Stigmatization of these former insurgents is a critical hurdle.
However, reducing stigmatization due to strategic communication shows promise, providing a blueprint for future efforts.
The government and society must continue supporting this initiative.
The rising number of new admissions to the DRR program testifies to its success and potential to effect real change.
The onus is on the government to enhance and expand such initiatives, reinforcing our commitment to peace and security.
To the readers, let us extend our empathy to these reformed individuals, understanding that they represent not just the past of violence but the future of peace.
Let us continue to encourage and support these initiatives in our ways, be it through spreading awareness, contributing to the cause, or simply understanding the complexity of the issue at hand.
Did you know?
- Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) has achieved international recognition, attracting delegations from countries like Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and several foreign institutions to study the program.
- More than 100,000 Boko Haram fighters and their families have surrendered to the Borno Government due to the peace dialogue initiative with the insurgents.
- Apart from the core skills taught during vocational training, farming is made mandatory for all OPSC graduates, promoting self-reliance and contributing to local economies.
