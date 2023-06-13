Pastor and 20 Others Tragically Killed in Coordinated Attacks in Plateau State

In a tragic turn of events, Rev. Nicodemus Kim, a Church of Christ in Nation pastor, and 20 others have lost their lives in coordinated attacks by suspected gunmen in Riyom and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.
The attacks were reportedly highly coordinated in the Gana-Ropp, Rim, Jol, and Kwi communities.
The Berom Youth Movement, a socio-cultural group, disclosed the unfortunate news in a statement. The group’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Rwang Tengwong, stated that the communities were attacked simultaneously, leading to the death of 21 persons and leaving many others injured.
The attacks have also resulted in the displacement of numerous people.
Editorial
The recent spate of attacks in Plateau State is a stark reminder of our communities’ urgent need for improved security measures. While we mourn the loss of lives, it is crucial to remember that every life is valuable, and the safety of our citizens should always be a priority.
The tragic loss of Rev. Nicodemus Kim and 20 others is not just a statistic; it’s a loss of fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and friends.
Reflecting on this tragic event, we must renew our commitment to peace and security. The resilience and unwavering belief in the power of unity by the Nigerian people are commendable.
However, it is the duty of those in power to ensure that these beliefs are not in vain.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State is located in Nigeria’s middle belt. With an area of 26,899 square kilometres, it is one of the 36 states of Nigeria.
- Riyom and Barkin Ladi are two of the 17 Local Government Areas of Plateau State.
- The Berom are an ethnic group in Nigeria, predominantly found in Plateau State.
At Yohaig NG, we’re committed to bringing you the latest Naija news 24/7.
We believe in the power of information and the importance of staying informed.
Our platform offers a wide range of news, from politics to entertainment, ensuring you’re constantly updated with what’s happening in Nigeria.
We encourage our readers to engage with our content, share their thoughts, and join the conversation.
Stay tuned to Yohaig NG for more Naija breaking news today.