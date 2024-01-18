Peter Obi Urges Govt Officials to Halt Foreign Trips Amid Security Crisis

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has called for a suspension of all foreign trips by government officials until the escalating insecurity issue in Nigeria is resolved. This statement comes amidst a rise in kidnappings in Abuja, causing widespread fear among residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). President Bola Tinubu recently convened an emergency meeting with security chiefs, leading to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, issuing orders to police tactical commanders to address the situation.
Expressing his concerns on his social media page, the former Anambra governor highlighted the alarming increase in terror attacks, banditry, kidnappings, and violence across the country, particularly in Abuja. Obi emphasized the urgent need for leaders to adopt serious measures to combat these challenges. He pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 election campaign promises on Security, Economy, and Corruption (SEC) have worsened conditions in all three areas during his eight years in office.
Obi also referred to the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association in August 2022, where then Vice Presidential Candidate, Sen Kashim Shettima, stated that if elected, he would oversee security while the President would handle the economy. Obi urged the current administration to fulfil their campaign promises, stressing that even if complete success is not achieved, a 100% effort is expected.
He concluded by noting that the current security situation in Nigeria is a deterrent to foreign investors and partners, underscoring the need for immediate and effective action to restore confidence and stability.
Editorial
The recent call by Peter Obi for government officials to suspend foreign trips in light of the worsening security situation in Nigeria is a bold and necessary stance. It reflects a deep understanding of the priorities that should guide our nation’s leadership at this critical juncture. The surge in kidnappings and violence, especially in the Federal Capital Territory, is not just a security issue but a national crisis that demands immediate and decisive action.
This situation calls for a reassessment of our national priorities. The focus must shift from international engagements to addressing the internal challenges that threaten the very fabric of our society. It is a time for introspection and action, where the safety and well-being of our citizens must take precedence over all else.
The government’s response to this crisis will be an actual test of its commitment to the people. Fulfilling campaign promises on security, economy, and corruption is not just a political obligation but a moral imperative. The people of Nigeria deserve promises and tangible actions that improve their daily lives and ensure their safety.
As we navigate these challenging times, our collective resolve to overcome these security challenges must be more vital than ever. We must stand united in our efforts to restore peace and stability nationwide. Let this moment be a turning point where we reaffirm our commitment to the safety and prosperity of all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Abuja became the capital of Nigeria in 1991, moving from Lagos to better represent the country’s diversity.
- Peter Obi, known for his economic expertise, served as the Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014.
- Nigeria faces a complex security challenge, including insurgency in the northeast and banditry in the northwest and central regions.
- The Nigerian Police Force is one of the largest in Africa, with a significant role in internal security.
- ‘Security, Economy, and Corruption’ (SEC) has been a central theme in Nigerian politics, especially in election campaigns.