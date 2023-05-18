Plateau State Representative Reports 200 Killed in Local Communities

Solomon Marren, a House of Representatives from Plateau State member, has reported that approximately 200 people have been killed in his constituency over the past few months. Marren, who represents Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency, called on Wednesday night for President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct security agencies to protect lives and property in the area.
The statement detailed the horrific violence, stating:
“I find it expedient at this time to intimate the world on the unfortunate happenings in my constituency, Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency, Plateau state, in the last two days, where over 100 persons, most of them women and children, have been massacred and butchered in cold blood by terrorists during an overnight unprovoked attack, and their houses burnt down, including food stuffs, food barns, and seedlings.”
“These killings are one among many in the constituency, where over 200 persons have been killed in the last four months before this one,” Marren added.
He commended the efforts of the security officers but stressed that the government’s current efforts are insufficient, urging the President to intervene immediately. He also called on the National Emergency Management Authority and other organisations to provide relief materials for the wounded survivors.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State is located in the middle belt of Nigeria and has a population of around 3.5 million.
- The Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency is a legislative electoral entity in Plateau State that elects a representative to the House of Representatives.
