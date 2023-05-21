Plateau State Tragedy: Fresh Violence Claims 23 Lives

In a fresh wave of violence, suspected Fulani militia have reportedly killed 23 individuals in Chisu Village, Mangu Local Council of Plateau State.
The victims were burnt beyond recognition during the attack, which occurred around 11.00 p.m. when most villagers were asleep.
The violence spread across two communities, with 15 people killed in Chisu and eight in Bwai. The Church of Christ In Nation (COCIN) in Bwai was set ablaze, along with numerous houses, while vehicles and tricycles were vandalised.
Despite the 24-hour curfew imposed on Mangu to curb such attacks, the violence continues unabated. In response to the incident, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has ordered security personnel to track down the perpetrators for prosecution.
The violence in Plateau State is part of a broader conflict over resource control between herders and farmers in the region, as noted by Abubakar Tonko, representing Takum 1 in the House of Assembly.
Editorial
The recent violence in Plateau State is a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict between herders and farmers in Nigeria. The loss of 23 lives in Chisu Village is a tragedy that underscores the urgent need for a sustainable solution to this conflict.
While the imposition of a 24-hour curfew is a necessary short-term measure, it is not a long-term solution. The government must address the root causes of this conflict, which include competition for resources and land disputes. This could involve implementing policies that promote peaceful coexistence and equitable resource allocation.
However, the government cannot do this alone. Community leaders, herders, and farmers must come together to find common ground and work towards a peaceful resolution. Only then can we hope to put an end to this cycle of violence.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State is located in Nigeria’s middle belt and has a population of approximately 3.5 million people.
- The state is known for its rich cultural heritage, with over 40 ethnic groups.
- The Fulani people are one of the largest ethnic groups in West Africa, spread across several countries.
Stay informed with Yohaig NG, your go-to platform for the latest Naija news today.
We provide real-time updates on a wide range of topics, ensuring you’re always in the know.
Join the conversation by leaving a comment and share your thoughts on the issues that matter to you.
With Yohaig NG, you’re not just reading the news, you’re part of the story.