Plateau Violence Escalates: CAN Leader Defies Military, 10 Dead Recovered

The Nigerian Police Force reported the recovery of at least ten bodies in various locations within the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Thursday. This grim discovery coincides with the refusal of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman in Mangu, Rev Timothy Daluk, to retract his allegations against the military or to respond to their invitation.
Rev Daluk had publicly accused the Nigerian military of facilitating the recent killings and property destruction in Mangu LGA. In a widely circulated video, he claimed that the military was expelling Christians to allow militia groups to burn their homes. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), seeking to address these allegations, invited Rev Daluk for a meeting. Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, emphasized the need for Rev Daluk to substantiate his claims, acknowledging the potential for emotional responses in such traumatic situations.
However, the DHQ, through a statement by Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, categorically denied these accusations, labelling them as baseless. The statement highlighted the deployment of Operation Safe Haven troops following a security breach in Mangu LGA, which led to a 24-hour curfew.
In response, the state chairman of CAN, Rev Polycarp Lubo, affirmed the association’s support for Rev Daluk’s stance. Rev Daluk remained adamant about not withdrawing his allegations and saw no reason to honour the DHQ’s invitation, insisting that the military should visit Mangu to witness the situation firsthand.
Amidst this controversy, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 4, Ebong Eyibio, briefed journalists in Jos, revealing the arrest of nine suspects linked to the violence and the deployment of additional police personnel to Mangu LGA. The Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, condemned the security breach and urged security agencies to ensure peace across the state.
Editorial:
The recent developments in Plateau State, involving the recovery of bodies and the standoff between the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), highlight a deepening crisis that demands urgent attention. The allegations made by Rev Timothy Daluk against the military are grave and reflect the community’s distress and mistrust towards the security forces. This situation is not just a local issue; it mirrors a national challenge where the credibility and impartiality of security institutions are often questioned.
In such volatile situations, all parties need to engage in constructive dialogue. The military’s invitation to Rev Daluk is a step towards transparency, but it must be approached with sensitivity and a genuine willingness to understand the community’s grievances. Similarly, the CAN’s support for Rev Daluk underscores the need for solidarity in times of crisis, yet it also highlights the importance of responsible leadership in guiding communities through turmoil.
As we navigate these troubled waters, it’s crucial to remember that the ultimate goal is peace and justice for all parties involved. The government and security agencies must work tirelessly to restore trust and ensure the safety of all citizens, regardless of their religious or ethnic background. This incident should catalyze broader reforms in how security forces engage with communities, emphasizing empathy, transparency, and accountability.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, known for its scenic beauty and cool climate, has unfortunately been a hotspot for ethno-religious conflicts in Nigeria.
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was founded in 1976 and plays a significant role in advocating for the interests of Christian communities in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) coordinates the activities of the Nigerian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
- Mangu Local Government Area, where the recent killings occurred, is one of the 17 Local Government Areas in Plateau State and is known for its agricultural activities.
- The concept of Operation Safe Haven was introduced in Nigeria as a military initiative to maintain peace and security in conflict-prone areas, particularly in the North Central region of the country.