Presidency Labels Atiku’s Security Critique of Tinubu as ‘Reckless’

The Nigerian Presidency has strongly rebuked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s recent criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the country’s security situation, labelling it “reckless.” Bayo Onanuga articulated this response as the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.
Atiku, who served as Vice President from 1999 to 2007 and was a key contender in the 2023 presidential election, had criticized President Tinubu for his alleged inaction amidst escalating security challenges in Nigeria. Atiku’s critique, shared on social media, specifically mentioned the President’s absence during recent kidnapping incidents, including the demand for a N90 million ransom in Abuja and the murder of two monarchs in Ekiti.
The Presidency, however, countered Atiku’s assertions, insisting that President Tinubu was effectively managing the nation’s security issues. Onanuga emphasized that Tinubu, who won the 2023 election with 8,794,726 votes against Atiku’s 6,984,520, had informed Nigerians of his whereabouts during a private visit to France and remained in touch with developments at home.
The statement from the Presidency further highlighted President Tinubu’s proactive measures, including his involvement in the inauguration of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage and his directives to security chiefs to combat criminality across the country. The Presidency accused Atiku of playing politics with security issues and affirmed Tinubu’s commitment to restoring peace in Nigeria.
Editorial:
The recent exchange between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Presidency over the state of national security reflects Nigeria’s complex and often contentious political discourse. While it is the right of the opposition to hold the government accountable, it is equally essential for such critiques to be constructive and based on factual assessments.
The security of a nation is a paramount concern that transcends political affiliations and requires a unified approach. Discussions around such sensitive issues must be conducted with the utmost responsibility and consideration for the broader implications on national unity and public morale.
In this context, the Presidency’s response serves as a reminder of the need for political leaders to engage in dialogue that is respectful and focused on solutions rather than mere criticism. Only through collaborative efforts and mutual respect can effective strategies be developed to address the country’s security challenges.
Reiterating our initial stance, the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens should be the foremost priority for all political leaders, regardless of their party affiliations. The current situation calls for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria remains a secure and prosperous nation for all its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has faced various security challenges over the years, including insurgency, banditry, and communal conflicts.
- The Nigerian Police Force is one of the largest in Africa, with a significant role in maintaining internal security.
- Nigeria has undertaken several military operations to combat insurgency and other security threats in different regions.
- The concept of state policing has been debated in Nigeria, with some advocating for its implementation to enhance local security management.
- Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious composition complicates its security dynamics, requiring nuanced and inclusive approaches to conflict resolution.