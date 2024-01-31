Senate Calls Service Chiefs to Address Surge in Violence

In a decisive move, the Senate has called upon the nation’s service chiefs to address Nigeria’s alarming rise in insecurity. This unanimous decision emerged from an emergency session held on the first legislative day of the year. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele initiated the motion, highlighting the urgent need to confront the nation’s security challenges.
Following a two-hour closed-door meeting, the Senate resolved to summon the service chiefs next week. Those expected include General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; and Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff.
The Senate also announced an adjournment of plenary until February 6, allowing members to participate in the upcoming Saturday’s by-elections. The urgency of this summons is underscored by recent tragic events, including the murders of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State – Oba Olatunde Olusola of Imojo-Ekiti and Oba David Ogunsola of Esun-Ekiti, who were killed returning from a meeting.
The escalating violence has drawn criticism from opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, urging President Bola Tinubu’s administration to curb these incidents. Meanwhile, the Presidency maintains that President Tinubu is effectively handling the situation.
Editorial:
The Senate’s recent summoning of service chiefs is a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity plaguing our nation. This move, while necessary, raises critical questions about the effectiveness of our current security strategies. As a nation, we must confront the harsh reality that traditional approaches may no longer suffice in the face of evolving threats.
The recent killings, including the tragic loss of two respected traditional rulers, are not just statistics; they represent a deeper societal malaise that requires immediate and innovative solutions. It’s imperative that our leaders, both in the military and the government, adopt a more holistic approach to security that encompasses not just military might but also addresses the underlying socio-economic factors fueling this unrest.
Our collective security is a shared responsibility. It’s time for a renewed commitment to intelligence gathering, community engagement, and regional cooperation. We must also prioritize the welfare of our security personnel, ensuring they are adequately equipped and motivated.
In echoing our opening thesis, the Senate’s action is a crucial step, but it’s just the beginning. A concerted, multi-faceted effort is needed to restore peace and stability across our beloved nation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of youth in the world, with over 60% of its population under the age of 24.
- The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, is the second-largest film producer globally regarding the number of movies.
- Nigeria is home to the world’s most significant diversity of butterfly species, particularly around Calabar and Cross River State.
- The Niger Delta in Nigeria is one of the most oil-rich regions in the world, yet it faces significant environmental challenges due to oil spills.
- Nigeria’s Aso Rock is a massive outcrop of granitic rock, and it’s the site of the Nigerian Presidential Complex, the Supreme Court, and the National Assembly.