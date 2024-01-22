Senate to Question FCT Minister Wike on Abuja Kidnapping Surge

Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the Federal Capital Territory, has announced that the Senate will summon Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to address the escalating insecurity in Abuja, notably the surge in kidnapping cases. This statement was made during her appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today.
Kingibe expressed the Senate’s intent to have Wike and heads of security agencies provide their plans for tackling the rising crime rates in the nation’s capital. She emphasized the necessity for the FCT committee to understand the specific strategies for protecting the people of the FCT, involving collaboration between the Minister, the police commissioner, and the head of the Department of State Services (DSS).
While acknowledging the efforts of security agencies, Kingibe stressed that more needs to be done to combat insecurity in Abuja. She recalled her earlier attempts to draw attention to the issue, initially dismissed as exaggerated. However, with the growing consensus on the seriousness of the situation, there is a push for more comprehensive action. Kingibe highlighted the importance of addressing the symptoms, such as kidnapping, and the underlying causes of the insecurity.
In 2022, the FCT experienced 194 attacks by bandits and other criminals, resulting in 69 deaths and 152 abductions, according to data from media reports and Beacon Consulting, an indigenous intelligence outfit.
Editorial:
The recent decision by the Senate to summon the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over the alarming rise in kidnappings in Abuja is a crucial step towards addressing a growing national security concern. This move underscores the urgent need for a cohesive and well-articulated strategy to combat the escalating insecurity in Nigeria’s capital. We stand with Senator Kingibe in her call for a clear and practical plan to protect the residents of the FCT.
The situation in Abuja is a microcosm of Nigeria’s broader security challenges. Our leaders, both in government and security agencies, must adopt a proactive and multi-faceted approach to tackle these issues. The focus should be on reactive measures and understanding and addressing the root causes of insecurity, such as economic disparities, social injustices, and inadequate infrastructure.
As we progress, all stakeholders must collaborate and contribute to a comprehensive security strategy. The involvement of local communities and national and regional authorities is critical to creating sustainable solutions. Let us use this moment as an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Abuja became Nigeria’s capital in 1991, replacing Lagos due to its central location and neutrality among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a significant security challenge in Nigeria, affecting both rural and urban areas.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is Nigeria’s primary domestic intelligence agency responsible for internal security.
- The Nigerian Police Force is divided into 12 zones and 37 commands, each corresponding to the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.
- Community policing in Nigeria has been increasingly advocated as a strategy to complement formal security measures in tackling crime and insecurity.