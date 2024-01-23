Senator Kingibe’s Early Warnings on FCT Insecurity Dismissed as Exaggerated

Senator Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), expressed frustration that her initial warnings about the escalating insecurity in Abuja were dismissed as exaggerated. The FCT, Nigeria’s seat of power, has recently been plagued by a surge in kidnapping for ransom and armed robbery incidents.
Kingibe, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, recalled her efforts to draw attention to the deteriorating security situation in Abuja. She cited specific incidents, including the tragic case of a girl thrown out of a taxi and the growing unrest in Mpape, where residents were unable to sleep due to fear. Despite these alarming signs, her concerns were initially downplayed.
The senator acknowledged the recent efforts of security agencies, which have intensified following the public outcry. She commended their actions in addressing the situation but emphasized the need to delve deeper into the root causes of the insecurity rather than just focusing on apprehending kidnappers.
In response to the rising crime rates, police authorities in Abuja have ramped up their efforts, forming special squads and employing new tactics. These measures have led to the rescue of some victims and the arrest of several suspects. Despite the growing concerns, Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi has stated there is no need for a state of emergency in the FCT.
Editorial:
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) situation is a stark reminder of the importance of taking early warnings about security threats seriously. Senator Ireti Kingibe’s experience, where her initial alarms about the rising insecurity in Abuja were dismissed, highlights a critical gap in our response to security challenges. It underscores the need for proactive measures and a willingness to listen to those on the ground, who often have the earliest insights into emerging threats.
The escalation of insecurity in the FCT is not just a local issue; it has national implications, given the region’s status as the nation’s capital. It calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach that goes beyond reactive measures. While the efforts of the security agencies in responding to the crisis are commendable, it’s crucial to address the underlying factors contributing to the rise in crime.
This situation should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders involved in national security. It’s a call to adopt a more holistic approach that includes community engagement, intelligence gathering, and addressing socio-economic factors that fuel insecurity. As we move forward, let’s ensure that the voices of those raising early alarms are heard and acted upon promptly. This proactive stance is essential in preventing the escalation of security issues and safeguarding the well-being of our citizens.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), centred around Abuja, was created in 1976 to serve as the country’s new capital, a role it officially took on in 1991.
- Abuja was chosen as Nigeria’s capital due to its central location, accessibility, and neutrality among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.
- The FCT has experienced rapid urbanization and population growth, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a prevalent issue in many parts of Nigeria, including the FCT, posing significant challenges to security forces.
- The Nigerian Police Force has various specialized units to address the country’s security challenges, including anti-robbery squads and counter-terrorism units.