Shinkafi Urges Nysc To Stop Deployments To Bandit Hit States

Sani Shinkafi, a former Committee on Prosecution of Bandits Related Offences Chairman, has called on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to cease posting corps members to states like Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara.
This comes after eight NYSC members were abducted by armed bandits in Zamfara, with a ransom of N4 million demanded for at least one victim.
Shinkafi made this plea during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.
He criticized Governor Dauda Lawal for not engaging in “peace dialogue” with repentant bandits. Shinkafi argued that the previous administration’s dialogue approach had effectively secured the release of abductees.
He lamented that under the current administration, more than 2,000 people have been killed or kidnapped across Zamfara’s 14 local governments.
Editorial
The call by Sani Shinkafi to halt NYSC postings to states severely affected by banditry is a sobering reminder of the deteriorating security situation in parts of Nigeria.
While the NYSC program aims to foster national unity and provide valuable work experience, it should not come at the expense of the safety of young Nigerians.
The government must heed this warning and take immediate action to ensure the security of corps members.
The refusal of some state governments to engage in peace dialogues with repentant bandits is a contentious issue that needs to be addressed.
Such dialogues, although controversial, have proven effective in the past.
It’s high time the government re-evaluates its strategies and adopts a multi-faceted approach to tackle the banditry crisis head-on.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was created in 1973 to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building.
- Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara are among Nigeria’s most affected by banditry and kidnapping.
- “Peace dialogues” with bandits have been debated, with some arguing they incentivize criminal behaviour.
- Zamfara State has 14 local government areas, all of which have been affected by banditry to some extent.
- The ransom economy is a significant issue in Nigeria, with kidnappings often leading to hefty ransom demands.