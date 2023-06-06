St. Francis Church Owo Reopens: Reflections on Last Year’s Attack

As the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State reopens its doors for worship, families of the victims and survivors continue to relive the horrifying terrorist attack that occurred a year ago.
It’s worth remembering that the assault left 41 worshippers dead, including children and the elderly, who were brutally murdered during a morning mass. The assailants shot at the congregants at close range and threw dynamite inside the church on June 5, 2022.
While many were gravely wounded, others continued to endure their injuries, shuttling between their homes and specialist hospitals. For them, the scars of the incident are both physical and emotional.
Monogbe Rita, a trader who lost her husband and two sisters-in-law in the tragic attack, shared her painful memories.
She lamented, “I won’t forget this bad incident because I lost my husband, a police officer, Monogbe John, and two sisters-in-law, Monogbe Omolola, Testimony John, and one of my sons, who is alive but sustained head injury.”
Rita mentioned the financial support she received, which she used to buy a cassava grinding machine as a means of income for her children.
Similarly, Mrs Stella Ogbefun expressed her grief over the death of her grandson Tony, a pharmacy student at the University of Benin. She recalled the heart-wrenching moment of breaking the news to his parents.
Adejokun Titilayo, another survivor left crippled by the attack, recounted the horror, calling it “indescribable.
” Yet, she found some solace in being alive, saying, “Seeing myself alive gives me joy because those who had the opportunity to escape were killed by the gunmen.”
In the wake of this tragic anniversary, the Ondo Diocese of the Catholic Church has begun preparations to reopen the church for worshippers officially. This follows a partial opening in April that allowed members to celebrate Easter.
The director of Social Communications of the Diocese, Ikwu Augustine Ikwu, confirmed the planned week-long programme for the official church reopening in a statement issued yesterday.
Editorial
Healing from Terror: The Reopening of Owo’s St. Francis Catholic Church
The reopening of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, one year after a brutal terrorist attack, offers an opportunity for healing, even as the survivors and victims’ families continue to recount the painful memories.
The assault, which resulted in 41 worshippers losing their lives and many others gravely injured, marked a dark day in the history of the community and the church. Yet, the determination to move forward, to reopen the doors and return to worship, shows resilience in the face of adversity.
While the trauma and loss experienced by the victims’ families and survivors are irreplaceable, the support provided by the community and the church – both financial and emotional – can help in their recovery process.
Monogbe Rita, who lost her husband and two sisters-in-law in the attack, serves as an example of the grit that embodies the spirit of the community. She illustrates the power of resilience by using the financial support she received to set up a business that can sustain her family.
However, as the church doors reopen and the congregation returns to worship, it is essential not to lose sight of the need for security and vigilance. This tragic incident underscores the necessity for improved measures to ensure worshippers’ safety and prevent future attacks.
As the community embarks on this journey of healing and reconciliation, let the memory of this tragic incident serve as a reminder that violence and terror have no place in our societies and places of worship.