Surge in FCT Violence: 87 Killed, 176 Abducted Since Tinubu’s Tenure

Since President Bola Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has witnessed over 200 violent attacks, resulting in the death of at least 87 residents and the kidnapping of 176. This data, compiled by Beacon Consulting and various media reports, highlights a significant increase in violence, particularly since the appointment of Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the FCT on August 16, 2023.
The FCT, once a bastion of relative security, is now experiencing an alarming surge in criminal activities, especially kidnappings. A 2020 SB Morgen report ranked Abuja 11th in locations with frequent abductions, reflecting the deteriorating security landscape. From January 2021 to June 2023, around 40 kidnapping cases involving 236 victims were recorded, with a notable spike in the last quarter of 2023.
These incidents, spread across various locations in Abuja, including Gwagwalada, Kuje, Lugbe, and others, have largely gone unchallenged by security agencies. The economic impact is severe, with ransom payments totaling N653.7m between 2021 and 2022. The most notorious incidents include the abduction of seven persons in Bwari Area Council and the recent kidnapping of a lawyer’s wife and in-law in the Kurudu area.
In response, Nigerians are calling for decisive action from the Federal Government and security agencies. The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has launched the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in the FCT to combat kidnappers and bandits, particularly in border towns. The SIS, operating under the command of the IGP, is tasked with patrolling and securing these areas.
The SIS’s deployment is part of a broader strategy to address the rising tide of violence in major Nigerian cities. The initiative represents a shift towards more proactive and community-oriented policing, aiming to restore peace and security in the FCT and beyond.
Editorial
The alarming increase in violent attacks and kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory since President Bola Tinubu’s tenure began is a stark reminder of the evolving security challenges facing Nigeria. The rise in these incidents, particularly under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike, signals a critical juncture in our nation’s capital’s security paradigm. The FCT, once perceived as a safe haven, is now a hotspot for criminal activities, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of our security apparatus.
This situation demands a robust and multi-faceted response from the government and security agencies. The establishment of the Special Intervention Squad is a step in the right direction, but it must be part of a larger, more comprehensive strategy. This strategy should include strengthening intelligence gathering, enhancing the capacity of security personnel, and fostering community engagement to prevent and respond to these threats effectively.
The economic and psychological impact of these attacks on residents and businesses cannot be overstated. The fear and uncertainty generated by these incidents not only disrupt daily life but also hinder economic growth and development. It is imperative that the government reassesses its approach to security, prioritizing the safety and well-being of its citizens.
As we navigate these challenging times, it is crucial that all stakeholders, including the government, security agencies, and the community, work collaboratively to address these security challenges. Only through a united and determined effort can we hope to restore peace and stability in the FCT and safeguard the future of our nation.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was created in 1976 to replace Lagos as Nigeria’s capital due to its central location and neutrality among ethnic groups.
- President Bola Tinubu, under whose tenure the FCT has seen a surge in violence, assumed office on May 29, 2023.
- Nyesom Wike, appointed as the Minister of the FCT in August 2023, previously served as the Governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023.
- The Special Intervention Squad (SIS) launched by the Nigerian Police is a new initiative aimed at combating the rising insecurity in the FCT and its environs.
- The SB Morgen report in 2020, which ranked Abuja 11th in locations with frequent abductions, highlights the changing security dynamics in Nigeria’s capital.