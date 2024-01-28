Surge in Kidnappings Defies Security Efforts Across Nigeria

Nigeria is witnessing a disturbing rise in kidnappings, challenging the security measures in place. In recent incidents, three riot police inspectors were abducted in Delta State. At the same time, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University and the Oyo State Chairman of the Tipper, Lorry and Quarry Park Management System were also kidnapped. The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State remains captive, with a N200m ransom demand.
The abductions occurred in various locations, including the Ohoror community in Ughelli North Local Government Area and a petrol station in Umuahia South Local Government Area. The gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, also seized the service rifles of the police officers. Efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State were unsuccessful.
The Nigeria Civil Defence Corps has arrested 13 suspects for unlawful possession of arms and explosives, and the Nigerian Army reported neutralising ten terrorists and arresting a bandits’ kingpin in the North-West region. These actions are part of a broader effort to address the kidnapping epidemic.
Former military officers and security experts have linked the resurgence of kidnappings to the reintegration of former terrorists and bandits into society. They argue that the situation will worsen without decisive action against these criminals. The Federal Government’s policy of de-radicalisation and rehabilitation of terrorists has been criticised, with calls for a more stringent approach to dealing with these threats.
Editorial:
The alarming increase in kidnappings across Nigeria, despite concerted security efforts, is a grave concern that demands immediate and robust action. The recent abductions of law enforcement officers and prominent individuals highlight bold defiance of authority by criminal elements, undermining the safety and stability of our society.
We must recognise that the issue of kidnapping is not just a security challenge but also a symptom of deeper societal problems. The involvement of suspected Fulani herdsmen in some of these abductions points to the complex interplay of ethnic tensions, economic hardship, and criminality. This multifaceted problem requires a multi-pronged solution.
The government’s approach to dealing with former terrorists and bandits has been a subject of intense debate. While rehabilitation and reintegration are noble goals, they must not come at the expense of justice and public safety. The de-radicalisation policy needs to be reevaluated in light of the ongoing threats. We must ensure that those who have wreaked havoc on communities are not allowed to return and perpetuate further violence.
The recent arrests and military operations against armed groups are steps in the right direction, but more needs to be done. We must strengthen our intelligence-gathering capabilities, improve coordination among security agencies, and ensure justice is swiftly and effectively delivered. Community involvement in security matters is also crucial. Citizens must be encouraged to provide information and support to law enforcement agencies.
As we confront this challenge, let us remember that the fight against kidnapping and terrorism is not just a battle for the security forces but for every Nigerian. It is a fight for the soul of our nation, and we must all play our part in ensuring peace and security.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s first recorded case of kidnapping for ransom occurred in 2006 in the Niger Delta region.
- The Ohoror community, where the recent police abductions took place, is located in the oil-rich Delta State, a region known for its complex security challenges.
- The Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, involved in arresting suspects linked to kidnappings, was officially established in 2003.
- Abia State University, whose Deputy Vice-Chancellor was recently kidnapped, is one of Nigeria’s state-owned universities, established in 1981.
- The Fulani herdsmen, suspected in some of the recent kidnappings, are part of one of the largest ethnic groups in West Africa, traditionally known for their nomadic cattle herding.