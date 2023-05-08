Tension Escalates as Gunmen Kidnap Taraba LG Chairman, Kill Orderly

Taraba State has been anxious following the kidnapping of Takum Local Council’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Boyi Manja, and the subsequent murder of his police orderly yesterday.
Sources report that the chairman, driver, and police orderly were traveling on the Wukari/Takum road when gunmen attacked them.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident but could not provide further details.
However, he promised to update the correspondent as more information became available.
The leader of the Takum Legislative Council, Pius Gauva, also confirmed the kidnapping and the brutal killing of the council chairman’s police orderly.
The attacks in Takum, Governor Darius Ishaku’s hometown, have led to multiple deaths and property destruction over the past six months, causing immense concern for the area’s security.
Editorial Note
In light of the recent kidnapping of Takum Local Council’s Chairman and the murder of his police orderly, it is essential to address the urgent need for heightened security in Taraba State.
This latest incident highlights the region’s precarious state of public safety, which has witnessed a surge in violent attacks in recent months.
The increasing frequency of such incidents demonstrates the failure of the state’s security forces to provide adequate protection for the public.
Despite assurances from the authorities, it is evident that these violent crimes are occurring with alarming regularity, undermining the citizens’ confidence in their ability to maintain order.
The implications of these events go beyond the immediate victims and their families.
The deteriorating security situation in Taraba State has far-reaching consequences for the entire community.
The government and law enforcement agencies are responsible for ensuring that residents can live without fear of violence.
A call to action is necessary to address this pressing issue.
The government and security agencies must work together to develop and implement effective strategies to combat these criminal activities.
This may involve allocating more resources to bolster the police force, engaging with local communities to gather information, and adopting intelligence-led operations.
