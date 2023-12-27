Terrorists Occupy Barkin-Ladi Schools for Five Years, Says Governor Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has expressed strong criticism towards the Federal Government’s apparent lack of initiative in addressing the terrorist occupation of schools in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, which has persisted for five years. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Mutfwang highlighted the escalating crisis in Plateau, emphasising the absence of arrests by security forces.
The governor described the recent Christmas Eve attacks on over 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi as unprovoked, resulting in over 115 fatalities, numerous injuries, and the destruction of hundreds of homes. “We must stop this carnage,” he stated, advocating for a shift from reactive to proactive security measures.
Mutfwang revealed that terrorists have taken over schools in Barkin-Ladi, displacing over 64 communities and seizing their lands. He plans to discuss this critical issue with President Bola Tinubu, urging decisive action to protect the people and land of Plateau.
The governor also touched upon the underlying land disputes, suggesting that non-native residents could acquire land through legal means rather than violence. He warned of the potential for large-scale conflict if these violent land grabs continue.
Mutfwang lamented the lack of accountability for these attacks, with no arrests or prosecutions. He expressed concern that the previous government’s inaction might have been perceived as tacit support for the terrorists. The governor emphasised the dire situation, noting that the occupation of schools and abandonment of primary healthcare centres have disrupted the lives of many, particularly children.
Editorial
As observers and commentators, we find ourselves deeply concerned with the situation in Plateau State. Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s recent statements shed light on a crisis that has been simmering for far too long. The occupation of schools by terrorists is not just a security failure; it’s a blight on our collective conscience. How have we allowed these sanctuaries of learning to become strongholds of fear?
The governor’s call for a proactive approach is not just timely; it’s imperative. Reactive strategies have failed, as evidenced by the continuous escalation of violence and the tragic loss of lives. The government’s role is to react to crises and anticipate and prevent them. This requires a robust and well-coordinated effort between local and federal authorities.
The issue of land disputes at the heart of this conflict cannot be ignored. Land is more than just a resource; it symbolises heritage, identity, and community. The violent acquisition of land is not just illegal; it’s an assault on these values. We must advocate for peaceful, legal resolutions to land disputes, respecting the rights and dignity of all parties involved.
The lack of arrests and prosecutions in connection with these attacks is alarming. It undermines the rule of law and erodes public trust in the government’s ability to protect its citizens. This situation calls for transparency and accountability from law enforcement agencies.
The crisis in Plateau State is a complex web of security, legal, and social issues. It requires a multifaceted response that addresses the root causes of the conflict, ensures justice for victims, and restores peace and order. Let us not forget the children, whose education and future hang in the balance. They deserve a return to normalcy, to schools that are safe havens for learning and growth.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, known as the “Home of Peace and Tourism,” is ironically one of the most conflict-prone states in Nigeria.
- Barkin-Ladi, a local government area in Plateau State, is renowned for its rich agricultural land, making it a hotspot for land disputes.
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of out-of-school children globally, and conflicts like these exacerbate the education crisis.
- The concept of “indigeneity” in Nigeria, which differentiates between original inhabitants and settlers, often fuels land-related conflicts.
- Plateau State is a melting pot of over 40 ethnic groups, contributing to its complex social and political dynamics.