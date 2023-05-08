Terrorists Strike Kaduna Church, Kidnap 40 Worshipers: 25 Still Held Captive

In a horrifying attack on a Kaduna church in Chikun Local Government Area, terrorists abducted at least 40 worshipers during a Sunday service.
According to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, 15 kidnapped managed to escape, while the remaining 25 are still held captive.
Rev. Joseph John Hayab, Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, reported the incident to journalists on Monday, explaining that the attack occurred at Bege Baptist Church in Madala along Buruku Baringi road in Chikun.
During the service, the attackers stormed the church around 9:30 am and abducted 40 people.
Fortunately, 15 of the abducted worshipers were able to return home.
However, the fate of the remaining 25 captives remains uncertain, with no word from the terrorists thus far. Efforts are ongoing to establish contact with the kidnappers and secure the release of the remaining victims.
Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Mohammad Jalige, has stated that he will contact the DPO of the affected area and provide further information.
Editor’s Note
A Desperate Call for Action: Protecting Worshipers and Countering Terrorism
The terrifying attack on Bege Baptist Church in Kaduna State is a chilling reminder of the ongoing threat that terrorism poses to Nigeria.
As innocent worshipers were brutally abducted from their place of prayer, we must recognize the urgent need for increased security measures and counter-terrorism efforts.
The current state of affairs demonstrates that our communities, especially places of worship, are not immune to the violent actions of terrorists.
As the captives’ families anxiously await word on their loved ones’ fates, the implications of this attack cannot be ignored. Our society is under siege by extremist elements seeking to disrupt our peace, divide our communities, and instill fear in our hearts.
We must call on the government and security forces to take decisive action against terrorism, prioritizing the protection of citizens, particularly in vulnerable areas like Chikun.
Law enforcement and intelligence agencies must collaborate to dismantle terrorist networks, rescue the remaining captives, and bring the perpetrators to justice.
To the Nigerian public, we implore you to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities to authorities, and support your communities during these trying times.
Together, we can combat terrorism and ensure the safety and freedom of our nation.
