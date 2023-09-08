Three Lives Lost in Benue as Gunmen Strike Again

In a tragic incident, unknown gunmen have claimed the lives of three individuals in Benue State. The victims were killed in Ugba, the administrative centre of Logo Local Government Area.
Two of the deceased were members of the Benue State Volunteer Guards. The third victim, a woman, was shot dead at Abeda-Shitile, also in Logo LGA.
The assailants reportedly opened fire on villagers, causing several others to sustain injuries. Terser Agber, a former local government chairman, confirmed the incident.
Ahokegh Terkimbi, the Benue Community Volunteer Guard Public Relations Officer, also confirmed the deaths. He mentioned that one of the deceased had recently completed training.
The Spokesperson for Benue Police, SP Catherine Anene, stated she was unaware of the incident.
Editorial
The Unending Cycle of Violence in Benue State
The recent killings in Benue State are a grim reminder of the persistent insecurity plaguing the region. The loss of three lives, including two volunteer guards, underscores the urgency for effective security measures.
The incident also raises questions about the effectiveness of local volunteer guards. Despite their presence, the gunmen were able to execute their attack, leaving several injured.
The role of the police in this situation is also questionable. The police spokesperson’s lack of awareness about the incident is concerning and calls for improved communication within the force.
Immediate action is needed to curb the rising tide of violence. The government must prioritize the safety of its citizens by enhancing security measures and ensuring better coordination among various security agencies.
Did You Know?
- Benue State is located in the North-Central region of Nigeria.
- The state is often called the “Food Basket of the Nation” due to its rich agricultural resources.
- Logo Local Government Area, where the incident occurred, is one of the 23 local government areas in Benue State.
- The Benue State Volunteer Guards were established to maintain law and order.
- In recent years, Benue State has been a hotspot for various forms of violence, including communal clashes and gunman attacks.