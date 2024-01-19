Two Abducted in Daring Raid on Abuja Army Estate

In a shocking incident on Thursday night, kidnappers invaded the Nigerian Army Post Housing Scheme in the Kurudu area of Abuja, abducting two residents. The victims are the wife and an in-law of a lawyer, Cyril Adikwu. The abduction occurred around 10:00 pm in the Phase 2 area of the estate, as reported by a neighbour, Austine John.
John recounted the terrifying ordeal, describing how the kidnappers entered the estate, firing shots indiscriminately, and abducted the two individuals while Adikwu narrowly escaped. The estate was gripped by fear throughout the night, with residents taking security precautions and army personnel arriving following the incident.
This kidnapping comes in the wake of assurances by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that the Federal government would not tolerate bandit attacks in Abuja. John expressed his trauma and called on President Tinubu to take decisive action against such barbaric acts.
The Federal Capital Territory Police Command had not issued an official statement regarding the incident at the time of reporting. Kidnapping has become increasingly rampant in the Federal Capital Territory, with numerous residents being abducted almost daily. Recent cases include the kidnapping of a 13-year-old teenager, Folashade Ariyo, along with ten residents of the Sagwari Estate Layout in Dutse-Alhaji Area of Abuja, and Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who was kidnapped alongside 22 others in Bwari.
The surge in kidnappings has sparked outrage among Nigerians, leading to calls for urgent action by concerned stakeholders to end this menace.
Editorial
The recent kidnapping incident in the Nigerian Army Post Housing Scheme in Abuja is a stark reminder of the escalating security challenges facing Nigeria. The audacity of kidnappers to target a residential area associated with the army underscores the severity of the situation and the urgent need for effective countermeasures.
This incident highlights the vulnerability of even the most seemingly secure areas and raises questions about the overall efficacy of security strategies in the nation’s capital. The fact that residents, including those in an army housing scheme, are falling victim to such brazen acts of kidnapping is alarming and calls for a reassessment of security protocols.
The increasing frequency of kidnappings in Abuja and other parts of the country is a distressing trend that demands immediate attention. The government and security agencies must adopt more proactive and robust strategies to combat this scourge. This includes enhancing intelligence gathering, increasing patrols in vulnerable areas, and improving response times to such incidents.
There is a need for a broader approach that addresses the root causes of insecurity, such as unemployment, poverty, and the proliferation of small arms. Strengthening community policing, engaging local communities in security matters, and providing economic opportunities can significantly curb these crimes.
The government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens is paramount. As the nation grapples with these challenges, all stakeholders must collaborate in creating a safer and more secure environment for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, has seen a significant rise in kidnapping cases in recent years, reflecting a nationwide increase in insecurity.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative criminal enterprise in Nigeria, affecting people from all walks of life.
- The Nigerian government has launched various initiatives to combat kidnapping, including the deployment of special anti-kidnapping squads.
- Community involvement and local intelligence are crucial in preventing and solving kidnapping cases.
- The psychological impact of kidnapping on victims and their families is profound, often leading to long-term trauma.