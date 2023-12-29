Un Urges Probe Into Plateau Attacks Leaving Nearly 200 Dead

In a recent surge of violence in central Nigeria, nearly 200 people have lost their lives, as reported by local authorities. This string of attacks, which occurred between Saturday evening and Tuesday morning, targeted multiple rural communities in Plateau State, a region historically marred by religious and ethnic tensions. The attackers, armed and ruthless, set ablaze several houses, looted farm produce and destroyed properties.
The UN human rights chief Volker Turk expressed his deep alarm over these incidents. “I am deeply alarmed by the series of attacks by gunmen on multiple rural communities in Plateau State,” he stated. Turk emphasized the urgent need for the Nigerian authorities to conduct a prompt, thorough, and independent investigation based on international human rights law. He stressed the importance of holding those responsible accountable through fair trials.
The cycle of violence and impunity in the region has been a recurring issue, demanding immediate attention from the government to address the root causes and prevent future occurrences. The region, straddling the divide between Nigeria’s predominantly Muslim north and mainly Christian south, has been a hotspot for such conflicts.
These attacks are part of a broader pattern of terror in northwest and central Nigeria, where bandit militias have long terrorized communities, engaging in looting and kidnapping for ransom. Additionally, the competition for natural resources between nomadic herders and farmers, exacerbated by population growth and climate pressures, has fueled social tensions and violence.
In the northeastern part of the country, a jihadist conflict has persisted since 2009, claiming tens of thousands of lives and displacing around two million people. This conflict sees Boko Haram clashing with rivals linked to the Islamic State group.
President Bola Tinubu, since assuming office in May, has prioritized tackling these security challenges. His administration aims to foster a safer environment to attract foreign investment in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.
Editorial
As we reflect on the recent tragic events in Plateau State, it’s imperative to recognize the complex tapestry of issues contributing to such violence. The attacks are not isolated incidents but symptoms of deeper, systemic problems plaguing Nigeria. The government’s response to these incidents will testify to its commitment to human rights and justice.
The UN’s call for an investigation is a crucial step towards accountability. However, it’s not just about bringing the perpetrators to justice. It’s about understanding the underlying causes of such violence. The ethnic and religious divides, the competition for resources, and the influence of extremist groups form a volatile mix that requires a nuanced and comprehensive approach.
We stand together in urging the Nigerian government to take decisive action. This involves strengthening security measures and addressing the socio-economic disparities and environmental challenges that fuel these conflicts. The government’s role in fostering dialogue and understanding among the diverse communities cannot be overstated.
The path to peace and stability in Nigeria is fraught with challenges, but it’s a journey that must be undertaken with resolve and compassion. As President Tinubu focuses on enhancing Nigeria’s security, we hope to see a strategy that encompasses both immediate and long-term solutions, recognizing the multifaceted nature of the crisis.
The future of Nigeria depends on its ability to navigate these complex issues and emerge as a nation where diversity is a strength, not a source of division. The world watches and hopes for a Nigeria where peace prevails, and justice is not just a concept but a reality.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, known for its stunning topography and diverse ethnic groups, is often called the “Home of Peace and Tourism” in Nigeria.
- Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, with over 200 million people, and is projected to become the third most populous country in the world by 2050.
- The term “bandit militias” in Nigeria refers to groups involved in a range of criminal activities, including kidnapping, cattle rustling, and armed robbery, often in rural areas.
- The Sahel region, which includes parts of northern Nigeria, is experiencing one of the fastest rates of desertification in the world, exacerbating conflicts over land and resources.
- Boko Haram, which operates in northeastern Nigeria, was founded in 2002 and is responsible for one of the deadliest insurgencies in modern African history.