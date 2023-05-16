Unleashed Terror: Nine Lives Lost in Brutal Attacks in Benue Communities

In a gruesome development, armed individuals believed to be herders launched ruthless attacks on the communities within the Apa and Gwer West local government districts of Benue State, resulting in the tragic loss of nine lives.
The fatal attacks were reportedly split across two locations.
Six individuals met their untimely end in the Uchen community in Gwer West LGA, while three lives were cut short in the Apa LGA.
Mr Eche Akpoko, the esteemed National Chairman of the Apa Development Association, revealed that the wave of violence swept across three villages throughout Friday and Saturday.
The assailants, considered herders, descended upon Akpanta, Ochumeko, and Ijaha villages.
He elaborated,
“Akpanta and Ogwuji villages were reduced to ashes, and the invaders claimed three lives at Ijaha village.”
Regarding the Ucheen community onslaught, the traditional ruler of Makurdi, Vincent Aule, revealed a harrowing tale.
He affirmed that the herders extinguished six lives in the village. In an unfortunate twist, a relative of the deceased suffered a fatal shock upon discovering his kin’s lifeless bodies.
“Yes it happened at Ucheen village, after Adaka, a border community in Makurdi. They launched the attack around 2:30 am on Monday, claiming about six lives,” Aule recounted.
The ruler added,
“They took the lives of a woman, her spouse, and their child who were caught unawares in their sleep. They also ended the lives of three other persons. A man, who arrived at the scene in the morning and found them lying lifeless, collapsed. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he later passed away.”
The ruler, who visited the location on Tuesday morning accompanied by the police, painted a grim picture of the attack’s aftermath.
“There was no pre-existing conflict with these people (herders), but they have been launching repeated attacks on the people. We have notified the Commissioner of Police and the Security Adviser,” Aule declared.
Reacting to the tragedy, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack in the Ucheen community, stating that five people were slain.
She revealed that police personnel had been deployed to the area, and the deceased victims were taken to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.
She assured that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.
Editor’s Note: A Brutal Dawn in Benue—An Urgent Cry for Action
It is a bleak day in Benue as the scourge of violence once again shrouds the state in a cloak of fear and sorrow.
Nine innocent lives were lost in a senseless brutality that has left the communities in Apa and Gwer West local government districts reeling in its aftermath.
The assailants, suspected to be herders, have unleashed a wave of terror that can no longer be ignored or swept under the rug of complacency.
Benue’s current state of affairs is a tragic testament to a systemic failure to address the escalating tensions between communities and herders.
As the body count rises, so too does the palpable fear and anger among the citizens of Benue. This is a humanitarian crisis that requires immediate intervention and decisive action.
The testimonies of Mr Eche Akpoko, National Chairman of the Apa Development Association, and Vincent Aule, the traditional ruler of Makurdi, paint a grim portrait of the unprovoked attacks.
It’s a chilling narrative of unsuspecting communities being ambushed in the dead of night, families being ripped apart, and villages being reduced to ashes.
The question now is not why these attacks are happening but what will be done to prevent future acts of violence.
Law enforcement agencies must act swiftly and decisively to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The state government should intensify their efforts to ensure its citizens’ safety and calm the growing unrest.
While the role of the herders in these attacks is yet to be confirmed, it is a stark reminder of the long-standing tensions and conflicts that have plagued these communities.
There is a dire need for dialogue, understanding, and compromise between the various stakeholders to foster peace and prevent further bloodshed.
The authorities must take a stand, not just with words but with action.
A robust security framework must be implemented, and the government should actively engage with the communities to address their concerns and fears.
The police must be empowered and equipped to prevent such attacks and to respond when they occur swiftly.
There is no time for complacency.
Lives are at stake.
The people of Benue deserve to live without fear, to sleep without the threat of violence hanging over their heads.
They deserve peace.
And it is high time those in power did everything within their capacity to ensure they have it.
Benue must no longer be a symbol of fear and violence but a beacon of peace, unity, and prosperity.
It is time to act.
For Benue.
For peace.
For the future.
Did You Know:
- Benue State, located in the North Central region of Nigeria, is often called the “Food Basket of the Nation” due to its rich agricultural resources.
- The state is named after the Benue River, the second-longest river in Nigeria.
- Benue has over 4 million inhabitants spread across 23 local government areas.
- The state has numerous ethnic groups, including the Tiv, Idoma, and Igede.
- Benue has experienced a series of conflicts and violence attributed to communal clashes, herder-farmer conflicts, and banditry.
