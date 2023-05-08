Vigilante Group Rescues 134 Kidnap Victims in Kogi State

A vigilante group in Kogi State has successfully rescued 134 kidnap victims, according to a statement by Mr. Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello.
The victims had been abducted in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State before their rescue.
The statement, released on Monday, detailed the rescue operation carried out by the Kogi vigilante group in forests across Kogi and parts of Nasarawa State.
During the operation, the group freed 134 victims who had been kidnapped in Abaji, Kuje, Kwali (FCT), and Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa.
The 92-member vigilante group was warmly received by Mr. Dauda Aliyu, Chairman of the area, upon their return from the successful operation in Odullo forest in Kogi and Sardauna in Nasarawa State.
Aliyu commended the vigilantes for their bravery and acknowledged the support of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration to security forces in the state.
He also confirmed that the rescued victims had been reunited with their families.
Retired Commodore Jerry Omodara, Security Adviser to the state governor, praised the vigilante group and other security agencies for their ongoing efforts to combat crime in Kogi State and beyond.
Editor’s Note
A Call for Continued Vigilance and Support for Local Security Efforts
The recent rescue of 134 kidnap victims in Kogi State by a local vigilante group highlights the ongoing issue of kidnapping in Nigeria and the crucial role that local security forces play in combating this menace.
The successful operation in Kogi and Nasarawa States demonstrates the need for continued support and cooperation between local security groups and the government.
While the current state of affairs is concerning, the actions of the vigilante group in Kogi give us hope for a safer future.
Therefore, it is vital to recognize their bravery, dedication, and effectiveness in rescuing these kidnap victims and to provide them with the necessary support to continue fighting crime.
The implications of this event underscored the importance of collaboration among various security forces and public vigilance in the face of ongoing security threats.
As we work towards a safer Nigeria, the government and communities must proactively address the root causes of kidnapping and other crimes.
Our call to action is clear: we must continue to support and empower local security forces, such as the Kogi vigilante group, in their fight against crime.
We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the authorities while fostering community resilience in the face of adversity.
