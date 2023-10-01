Villagers Under Threat: Bandits’ Midnight Raid in Kaduna

Suspected bandits recently targeted the Angwanwaku community in Kufana Chiefdom of Kajuru Local Government Area in Kaduna State. A local was tragically killed, and 19 others, including women, were abducted. The attack occurred around midnight on a Saturday.
Tanimu Makaddas, the Chiefdom’s Secretary, provided details of the incident. Kukah Yari was identified as the individual who lost his life. Another resident, Abuki Dogo, was injured during the attack. Among those kidnapped are Yakubu Abba, Basiru Maiwada, Keziya Silas, and several others.
Neither the police nor the state government have officially confirmed the incident. Efforts to contact the state Command’s acting Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, were unsuccessful.
Editorial
The recent attack on the Angwanwaku community highlights the growing threat from bandits. Rural areas, often with limited security, become easy targets. The immediate loss of life and trauma of abduction have long-term impacts on these communities.
The frequency of such incidents raises questions about our security strategies. Are we adequately protecting our rural communities? A more proactive approach is needed. Those in power must prioritise citizen safety, regardless of their location.
Moreover, the lack of official communication after such incidents is concerning. Transparency is crucial. The nation deserves to be informed and reassured that measures are in place to prevent future attacks.
In challenging times, unity is essential. By collaborating and sharing resources, we can tackle banditry. It’s time for action. Communities like Angwanwaku shouldn’t be left vulnerable.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State, in northwestern Nigeria, boasts a rich history with over 50 ethnic groups.
- “Kaduna” originates from the Hausa word “kada”, meaning crocodile, referencing the river’s inhabitants.
- Kajuru Castle in Kaduna State is a European-style medieval castle built in the 1980s.
- Kaduna State has hosted various peace initiatives to promote unity among its diverse population.
- The Nigerian Defence Academy, Nigeria’s premier military university, is located in the state.