VP Shettima Comforts Plateau Attack Survivors in Compassionate Visit

Vice President Kashim Shettima recently made a heartfelt visit to the displaced victims of the devastating Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State. Arriving at Yakubu Gowon Airport at 1 pm, Shettima was welcomed by a host of dignitaries, including National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and former Governors Simon Lalong and Joshua Dariye.
The Vice President’s visit aimed to assess the situation in the communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs, which had suffered brutal attacks. At the mini-stadium in Bokkos LGA, he met with the displaced, predominantly women and children, who shared harrowing tales of gunmen setting their homes on fire and killing over 100 people during the coordinated Christmas Eve attacks.
The victims, holding placards demanding the protection of their human rights, vividly recounted the horrors they faced. The visit, marked by empathy and solidarity, highlighted the urgent need for effective measures to protect and support these communities.
Editorial:
As a nation, we stand at a crossroads where the safety and security of our citizens must be our paramount concern. Vice President Shettima’s visit to the Plateau attack victims is a poignant reminder of the human cost of violence and the urgent need for decisive action. It’s not just about the immediate response to such tragedies; it’s about the long-term strategies we must implement to prevent them.
The stories of these victims, mostly women and children, are a stark illustration of the vulnerability of specific communities to such senseless violence. Their pleas for protecting their human rights are not just cries for help; they are a call to action for all of us. This visit should catalyze a renewed commitment to peace and security across our nation.
As we reflect on this visit, let’s remember that empathy must be coupled with action. It’s not enough to offer words of comfort; we must work tirelessly to ensure that such tragedies do not repeat themselves. Our collective effort towards peace, security, and justice is the only fitting tribute to the lives lost and affected by these attacks.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, known for its agricultural resources, is often called the “Home of Peace and Tourism” in Nigeria.
- Bokkos LGA, where the attacks occurred, is renowned for its potato farming and is one of the major producers in Nigeria.
- The Yakubu Gowon Airport, where VP Shettima landed, was named after General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s head of state from 1966 to 1975.
- The National Security Adviser of Nigeria is crucial in advising the President on national security and coordinating the country’s security agencies.
- Barkin-Ladi LGA, also affected by the attacks, is famous for its rich deposits of minerals, including tin and columbite.