Nigeria’s Chinese Debt Surges by $800m in a Year, Reaching $4.73bn

Nigeria’s outstanding debt to China has seen a significant rise, moving from $3.93bn as of June 30, 2022, to a staggering $4.73bn by June 30, 2023. This marks an increase of $800m within a year, a growth rate of 20.36%. The Debt Management Office (DMO) provided these figures, shedding light on the nation’s increasing reliance on Chinese loans.
While the Federal Government has been relatively reserved about the specifics of its agreements with China, past statements from the DMO have offered some insights. For instance, in June 2020, the DMO mentioned that the total borrowings from China stood at $3.121bn as of March 31, 2020. These were concessional loans with an interest rate of 2.5% per annum, a tenor of 20 years, and a grace period of seven years.
The DMO’s records also show that 15 projects in Nigeria have been funded through Chinese loans. These projects span various sectors, including water supply, power generation, railways, airport terminals, communication, and agricultural processing. Interestingly, only one of these loans was presented in Chinese Renminbi Yuan.
Despite the increasing debt, the DMO’s Director-General, Patience Oniha, reassured Nigerians in 2021 that the loans were largely concessional and that no national assets were used as collateral. However, concerns remain, especially with reports suggesting China’s potential influence over the Nigerian government due to these loans.
Editorial:
The rising debt profile of China is a matter of national concern. While loans can be instrumental in driving infrastructural development, the terms and implications of such debts must be transparent and in the nation’s best interest. The surge in Chinese loans underscores the need for Nigeria to diversify its sources of funding and reduce over-reliance on a single creditor.
The projects funded by these loans are undoubtedly crucial for the nation’s development.
However, it’s imperative to ensure that they are executed efficiently and offer value for money. As Nigeria navigates its economic landscape, striking a balance between necessary borrowing and fiscal responsibility is paramount. The government must also prioritise transparency in its dealings, ensuring that the citizenry is well-informed about the nation’s financial obligations and the implications thereof.
Did You Know?
- China is one of Nigeria’s largest creditors, with loans funding multiple infrastructural projects across the country.
- Concessional loans offer lower interest rates and longer repayment periods, making them attractive to developing nations.
- The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government, and Nigeria is one of its beneficiaries.
- Nigeria’s railway sector has seen significant Chinese involvement, with companies like the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation handling major projects.
- The balance between borrowing for development and ensuring fiscal sustainability is a challenge many developing nations face.