UN: $1.1bn Spent on Northeast Nigeria Aid in 18 Months

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has disclosed that it received a total of $1.1 billion for humanitarian efforts in Nigeria’s northeast over the past 18 months.
OCHA’s Humanitarian Dashboard, covering January 2022 to June 2023, indicated that 11.6 million residents in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states were targeted for various interventions, including food, health, and shelter. However, due to funding shortages, only 8.3 million individuals were reached. This group consists of Internally Displaced Persons, returnees, and members of host communities.
The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria’s northeast, resulting from the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency, is described by OCHA as one of the world’s most intricate. The United Nations Development Programmes estimated in June 2021 that the conflict with Boko Haram had led to at least 350,000 deaths since 2009.
The North East Development Commission (NEDC), established in October 2017, has allocated N31.01 trillion for a 10-year North East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan, aiming to collaborate with various humanitarian actors.
OCHA’s 2022 Dashboard revealed that the Humanitarian Response Plan is now 70% funded. Despite this, some sectors remain significantly underfunded, compelling response partners to prioritise interventions based on severity. OCHA cautioned that if the funding deficit persists, numerous life-saving programmes across the affected states might have to be scaled down or terminated.
Editorial:
The humanitarian situation in Nigeria’s northeast remains a pressing concern, with millions still in dire need of assistance. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the immense efforts of international organisations like OCHA in providing relief. However, the funding shortfall is alarming. The international community must rally behind these efforts, ensuring that the necessary resources are available.
The prolonged conflict with Boko Haram has left deep scars on the region, both physically and emotionally. While military solutions are essential, the humanitarian aspect cannot be overlooked. The people of the Northeast deserve not only security but also the necessities of life.
We urge the Federal Government and international partners to intensify their collaboration. The plight of the affected individuals should be at the forefront of our collective consciousness, driving us to act with urgency and compassion.
Did You Know?
- The Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009 and has since caused significant displacement and loss of life in Nigeria’s northeast.
- OCHA plays a pivotal role in coordinating international humanitarian response efforts globally.
- The North East Development Commission (NEDC) was established to spearhead reconstruction and development initiatives in the affected region.
- Humanitarian efforts encompass various sectors, including health, education, shelter, and food security.
- Collaborative efforts between local, national, and international entities are vital for effective humanitarian response and long-term recovery.