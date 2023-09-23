World Bank Grants Nigeria $700m Boost for Girls’ Education

The World Bank has greenlit a $700m loan for Nigeria. This funding aims to bolster the learning and empowerment of adolescent girls.
Revealed on the World Bank’s website, the loan will supplement the ongoing Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project.
This financial boost seeks to expand the AGILE programme. Currently active in seven states, the aim is to stretch its reach to eleven more states.
The expansion targets not only in-school girls but also those out of school, married girls, and those with disabilities. Nigeria grapples with an estimated 12 to 15 million out-of-school children, with a significant number in the northern regions.
The situation worsened with the rise in school-related insecurities in 2020-2021, affecting nearly one million children.
In the current AGILE states, secondary school attendance for girls has risen from 900,000 to over 1.6 million. The programme has renovated over 5,000 classrooms and awarded scholarships to over 250,000 eligible girls.
Additionally, the initiative focuses on improving WASH facilities in schools and equipping them with computers and solar panels.
Shubham Chaudhuri, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, highlighted the importance of addressing gender gaps in education. He believes that giving girls access to education is vital for Nigeria’s development.
This loan is expected to extend the project’s influence to 18 states, aiming for better outcomes for girls in education and health.
Editorial:
The World Bank’s recent decision to grant Nigeria a $700m loan for educating and empowering adolescent girls is a significant move. It underscores the global institution’s commitment to bridging gender disparities in education.
The AGILE programme’s success in its current state and its planned expansion is a testament to the pressing need to address the education gap for girls. However, while essential, financial support must be paired with effective and transparent utilisation.
Nigeria’s education sector faces multifaceted challenges. A comprehensive approach encompassing infrastructure, security, and community involvement is crucial.
The government’s responsibility is to ensure this loan translates into real-world benefits, creating a brighter future for Nigeria’s young girls.
Did You Know?
- The AGILE programme has significantly increased girls’ secondary school attendance in its operational states.
- Nigeria ranks high globally regarding out-of-school children, with a large portion in the northern regions.
- The World Bank has consistently partnered with Nigeria, sanctioning multiple loans to enhance its education sector.
- AGILE’s focus isn’t limited to education; it also emphasises life skills, system enhancements, and challenging societal norms obstructing girls’ education.
- Scholarships under the AGILE programme play a pivotal role, ensuring financial barriers don’t hinder girls from accessing education.