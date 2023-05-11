FCCPC Receives International Recognition for Consumer Education

Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has been awarded the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) Outstanding Achievement Consumer Education Award.
This recognition was announced by ICPEN on its official Twitter account, stating that the FCCPC was selected for its non-discriminatory treatment of consumers.
The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, confirmed the award on his Twitter handle.
He indicated that the recognition was both an affirmation of the commission’s achievements and a call for continued efforts.
Irukera stressed that the commission balances competition regulation and consumer protection.
He praised his team for their excellent performance and vowed that their dedication to ensuring a fair market and respect for consumers would remain relentless.
The award was presented at ICPEN’s annual conference in Sydney, Australia.
The FCCPC stated that the award was a testament to its commitment to promoting consumer choice and ensuring fairness in the marketplace.
The commission remains steadfast in its mission to create a positive impact on the lives of Nigerian consumers.
ICPEN is a global organization comprising consumer protection government authorities from over 70 countries.
Its main objective is to protect consumers’ economic interests worldwide, enhance global cooperation among law enforcement agencies, and share information about cross-border commercial activities affecting consumers.
Editorial: A Testament to Nigeria’s Commitment to Consumer Protection
The FCCPC’s Outstanding Achievement in Consumer Education award from the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) is remarkable.
It serves as international recognition of Nigeria’s commitment to protecting consumer rights and promoting fair competition.
This award should motivate other sectors and institutions in Nigeria to uphold and advocate for consumer rights.
It is a powerful reminder that consumer protection is not only a legal obligation but also a moral and ethical one.
Any economy’s success depends on its consumers’ confidence and trust.
Institutions that prioritize and uphold consumer rights contribute to economic growth and stability.
This award is also a testament to the dedication and hard work of Mr. Babatunde Irukera and his team at the FCCPC.
Their commitment to creating a fair marketplace and promoting consumer choice is commendable.
We hope this recognition will inspire them to continue their excellent work in consumer protection.
We applaud the FCCPC for this achievement and encourage them to continue their vital work.
Ensuring consumer rights and promoting fair competition is beneficial to all Nigerian citizens and contributes to the prosperity of our nation as a whole.
