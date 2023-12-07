Okonjo-Iweala Honored Again in Forbes’ Top 100 Powerful Women

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the esteemed Director-General of the World Trade Organization, has once again been recognized in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list. In the magazine’s 20th annual ranking, the Nigerian economist secured the 87th position. Joining her on this prestigious list is South African businesswoman Mpumi Madisa, who ranked 88th.
This year’s list also saw the debut of Tanzanian President Samia Hassan at the 93rd spot and Nigerian media mogul and philanthropist Mo Abudu at the 98th. Forbes compiled this list considering factors such as money, media, impact, and spheres of influence.
Reacting to this honor, Okonjo-Iweala expressed her gratitude on social media, stating, “Feel truly honored to be named one more time as one of the Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women in the World. This will be the 7th time, starting in 2011. Congratulations to all the women on this list, working hard to make a difference and, to others working hard to change the world even if they are not on the list. Special congratulations to my younger sister, Mo Abudu, great to have two Nigerian women on this list.”
Okonjo-Iweala, who became the seventh director-general of the WTO on March 1, 2021, is celebrated as the first woman and the first African to hold this position. Her term is set to expire on August 31, 2025.
Editorial
The inclusion of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list for the seventh time is a moment of pride and inspiration, not just for Nigeria but for the entire African continent. Her consistent recognition at this global level underscores the significant impact and influence she wields in the international arena.
Okonjo-Iweala’s journey is a powerful narrative of resilience, expertise, and groundbreaking achievements. As the first woman and African to lead the World Trade Organization, she embodies the potential and capabilities of women in leadership roles, particularly in domains traditionally dominated by men. Her presence on this list alongside other influential women, including Tanzanian President Samia Hassan and media mogul Mo Abudu, highlights the rising prominence of African women in global leadership.
This recognition is not just about individual achievement; it represents a broader shift towards acknowledging and valuing the contributions of women in shaping global economic and political landscapes. Okonjo-Iweala’s work at the WTO, her previous roles in the World Bank, and as Nigeria’s Finance Minister have all contributed to her being a role model for aspiring young women across the globe.
As we celebrate Okonjo-Iweala’s achievement, we must also reflect on the progress made and the journey ahead in achieving gender equality in leadership. Her success is a call to action for institutions and societies to continue breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for women to lead and excel.
Did You Know?
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was named Forbes Africa Person of the Year in 2020.
She played a pivotal role in negotiating a multi-billion dollar debt relief package for Nigeria during her tenure as Finance Minister.
Okonjo-Iweala is an alumna of Harvard University and earned her PhD in regional economics and development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
She has authored several books and articles on finance and development.
In 2021, Time magazine listed her among the 100 most influential people in the world.