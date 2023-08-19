Prominent African Leaders Recognised as Icons of Peace

Several African leaders, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame, have been honoured as peace icons by the International Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide.
The list also features Kenyan President William Ruto, African Development Bank’s President Akinwumi Adeshina, UBA Group’s Chairman Tony Elumelu, Geregu Power PLC’s Chairman Mr Femi Otedola, LoveWorld Incorporated’s President Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.
Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe, the group’s project director, unveiled the “100 Most Notable Peace Icons In Africa” during a press conference in Abuja.
He praised the icons for their relentless efforts to promote peace, unity, and progress across the continent.
Amafibe also announced the organisation’s plan to offer scholarships to 20,000 underprivileged students across Africa, relying on the support of these peace icons to achieve this ambitious goal.
Editorial:
The recognition of African leaders as peace icons is a testament to the continent’s ongoing efforts to foster unity, harmony, and progress.
While Africa has faced its share of challenges, from political unrest to socio-economic disparities, the commitment of its leaders to peace and development cannot be understated.
However, it’s essential to note that peace isn’t just the absence of conflict.
It’s the presence of justice, equality, and opportunities for all. While recognising leaders for their contributions is commendable, ensuring that their efforts translate into tangible benefits for ordinary people is equally crucial.
The scholarship initiative announced by the Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide is a step in the right direction.
Education is a powerful tool for change, and by empowering the youth, we’re laying the foundation for a brighter, more prosperous Africa.
However, such initiatives must be transparent and accountable to ensure they reach the intended beneficiaries.
Did You Know?
- Africa has 54 countries with unique cultures, histories, and challenges.
- The African Union (AU) is pivotal in promoting peace and unity.
- Education is seen as a critical driver for sustainable development in Africa.
- African leaders have historically played a significant role in mediating conflicts within and outside their borders.
- The youth population in Africa is one of the largest globally, making them a crucial demographic for the continent’s future.