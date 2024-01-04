Tinubu, Dangote, Burna Boy, Osimhen Named Among Africa’s Most Influential

President Bola Tinubu, Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group, Victor Osimhen, Napoli’s Nigerian striker, and Grammy-winning artist Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, are among the Nigerians featured in the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 list by New African magazine. This prestigious list celebrates African individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields, positively impacting the continent and the global community.
The list, published on Tuesday, includes various professionals from different sectors, including politics, business, environmentalism, the creative arts, science, education, and sports. These individuals have been recognized for their excellence, innovation, leadership, resilience, and vision. The selection reflects Africa’s evolving trends and priorities, particularly in the post-pandemic era, with a notable dominance of creatives, who make up 31 of the honorees.
Nigeria has the highest number of representatives, underscoring its dominance in business and creative industries. In the political and public service category, Tinubu is joined by figures like Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, and William Ruto, President of Kenya.
In sports, Osimhen is named alongside Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football. The creative industry sees Burna Boy and Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems, honoured. Dangote is recognized in the business category.
Tinubu was inaugurated as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2023, after winning the election against significant rivals from the People’s Democratic Party and the Labour Party. Burna Boy achieved international acclaim by winning the Best Global Music Album at the 63rd Grammys in 2021. Osimhen was declared the CAF Men’s Footballer of the Year in December, surpassing other African football stars.
Editorial:
The recognition of President Bola Tinubu, Aliko Dangote, Victor Osimhen, and Burna Boy as some of Africa’s most influential figures is a testament to the remarkable talent and leadership emerging from Nigeria. This honour is not just about individual achievements; it reflects the broader potential and dynamism within the African continent. In their respective fields, these leaders and icons embody the qualities of innovation, resilience, and vision essential for driving progress and inspiring others.
Their inclusion in the New African magazine’s list is a reminder of the diverse ways in which influence can be wielded and the impact it can have. From politics to business, sports to the creative arts, these individuals have excelled in their domains and contributed to shaping Africa’s narrative on the global stage. Their stories are ones of overcoming challenges, breaking barriers, and setting new standards of excellence.
As we celebrate their achievements, it’s crucial to recognize the responsibility that comes with influence. It’s about using one’s position to effect positive change, to uplift others, and to pave the way for future generations. The journey of these influential Africans should serve as an inspiration, encouraging us all to strive for excellence and to contribute meaningfully to our communities and beyond.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is home to over 200 million people, with a rich diversity of cultures and languages.
- Aliko Dangote, recognized as one of Africa’s most influential people, is also Africa’s richest person.
- Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning “Twice as Tall” was the first Nigerian album to win the Best Global Music Album category at the Grammys.
- The African Development Bank, led by Akinwunmi Adesina, plays a crucial role in economic development and social progress across the continent.
- Victor Osimhen, celebrated for his football prowess, is known for his remarkable journey from playing street football in Nigeria to becoming a top international player.