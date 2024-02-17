African Summit Tackles Coups and Crises in Addis Ababa

On February 17, 2024, African leaders convened for a pivotal two-day summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, amidst coups, conflicts, and political unrest. The assembly, marked by the presence of African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat, addressed the pressing issues of violence, with Sudan’s dire situation, the jihadist threat in Somalia, enduring tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Sahel’s terrorist dangers, and Libya’s ongoing instability taking centre stage. Faki expressed deep concern over the resurgence of military coups, electoral violence, and humanitarian crises exacerbated by war and climate change impacts.
The summit also spotlighted a mini-summit focused on rejuvenating the peace process in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), involving the Congolese leader and his Rwandan counterpart. Despite the African Union’s efforts, critics like Nina Wilen from the Egmont Royal Institute for International Relations have questioned the bloc’s effectiveness in resolving conflicts and preventing coups, citing a reluctance among member states to enforce measures that might conflict with their interests.
The event saw international participation, with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in attendance. However, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was notably absent due to travel issues. The summit also addressed the exclusion of nations like Gabon and Niger, suspended after coups, and the contentious Israel-Hamas conflict, with the Palestinian prime minister in attendance but Israeli representatives not invited.
Efforts to avert a chairmanship crisis were successful, with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani confirmed as the next AU chair, succeeding Comoros President Azali Assoumani. This resolution came after intense negotiations between Morocco and Algeria, underscoring the AU’s internal divisions even as it seeks a more robust global voice, including its recent inclusion in the G20.
As the AU grapples with security crises and the challenge of funding its operations predominantly through African states rather than foreign donors, the summit underscored the need for unity and effective action in addressing the continent’s myriad issues.
Editorial:
As African leaders gathered in Addis Ababa for a summit to address the continent’s most pressing issues, it became evident that the challenges of coups, conflicts, and crises require more than just diplomatic gatherings. While a pivotal entity, the African Union (AU) must evolve beyond its current capabilities to effectively mediate and resolve its member states’ complex issues. The presence of leaders from across the continent and beyond, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, underscores the global interest in Africa’s stability and prosperity.
The AU’s struggle with internal conflicts, such as the chairmanship crisis and the effectiveness of its peacekeeping missions, highlights a broader issue of unity and commitment among its members. The reliance on foreign donors for funding and the limited influence in preventing coups and resolving conflicts point to a need for a more robust framework for collective security and financial independence.
We advocate for a reinvigorated AU that represents its members on the global stage and possesses the political and financial clout to enact meaningful change. The inclusion in the G20 is a step in the right direction, offering a platform for Africa to voice its concerns and contribute to global decision-making. However, the AU must quickly establish working methods and foster a consensus on addressing its internal and external challenges.
The path forward for the AU and its member states is fraught with obstacles, but it is a journey that must be undertaken with determination and unity. The summit in Addis Ababa is a reminder of the potential for collective action in the face of adversity. As we reflect on the discussions and outcomes of this gathering, let us recommit to a vision of an Africa that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous, guided by an AU that is effective, united, and influential on the world stage.
Did You Know?
- The African Union was established in 2001, succeeding the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), to achieve greater unity and solidarity between African countries and peoples.
- Like the UN Security Council, the AU’s Peace and Security Council was set up to prevent, manage, and resolve conflicts within the continent.
- The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), launched in 2018 under the AU’s auspices, is one of the world’s largest free trade areas by the number of countries, aiming to boost intra-African trade.
- The AU has a policy of “African solutions to African problems,” focusing on the continent’s ability to solve its issues through homegrown initiatives and partnerships.
- The New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), an AU economic development program, was established to address Africa’s development challenges, including poverty, development, and governance issues.