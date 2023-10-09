China Pledges to Amplify Nigeria’s Water Supply with New Pipeline Loops

China Geo-engineering Corporation (CGC) Nigeria Ltd. has affirmed its dedication to enhancing Nigeria’s water supply by constructing four pipeline loops, aiming to boost the water supply capacity by 480,000 cubic metres per day.
The announcement, made in a statement published on the AU’s website, detailed the project, which includes 415 kilometres of ductile-iron water distribution pipelines with varying diameters from DN1500-200.
The Water Supply Division of CGC, known for its substantial business advantages in engineering projects and internationally competitive water project construction capabilities, has been pivotal in contributing to economic and social development in Nigeria.
Since 2001, CGC has constructed over 100 water plants across Nigeria’s 36 states, enhancing the daily life and water supply for 70 million people. The Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, initiated in May 2021, is a significant infrastructure development in Nigeria’s capital, aiming to alleviate water scarcity in 50 districts and benefit an estimated 2.5 million residents.
Editorial
The commitment from China Geo-engineering Corporation (CGC) Nigeria Ltd. to significantly enhance the water supply in Nigeria through the construction of four pipeline loops is a commendable stride towards addressing the pervasive issue of water scarcity in various regions of the country.
This initiative, which promises to bolster the water supply capacity by a substantial 480,000 cubic metres per day, is not merely an infrastructural development but a pivotal move towards ensuring the availability of one of the most fundamental necessities for life – water.
We believe that the impact of such a project extends beyond the immediate benefit of increased water supply. It permeates various facets of societal development, including health, agriculture, and industrial processes, all of which are intrinsically tied to the availability of water.
The assurance that this project will alleviate water scarcity in 50 districts and benefit an estimated 2.5 million residents is a beacon of hope for enhanced living standards and socio-economic development in the affected regions.
In light of this, such projects must be executed with utmost precision, transparency, and adherence to quality and safety standards.
We advocate for a collaborative approach, involving local experts, communities, and stakeholders, to ensure that the project not only meets its infrastructural objectives but also aligns with the socio-economic and cultural nuances of the beneficiary communities.
Did You Know?
- Globally, 2.2 billion people lack access to safely managed drinking water services, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
- In Nigeria, about 60 million people, which is 30% of the population, do not have access to safe water, according to Water.org.
- The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6 aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.
- Water scarcity affects more than 40% of the global population and is projected to rise due to increased demand and the effects of climate change.
- The World Health Organization estimates that by 2025, half of the world’s population will be living in water-stressed areas.