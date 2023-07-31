ECOWAS Gives One-Week Ultimatum for Bazoum’s Reinstatement in Niger

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has given the Nigerien military a one-week ultimatum to restore constitutional order and reinstate the deposed President Muhammed Bazoum.
This decision was reached during an extraordinary meeting of ECOWAS member-state leaders held at the State House in Abuja, where they deliberated on the ongoing situation in Niger.
The regional bloc, acknowledging Bazoum as the legitimate President of Niger, has also enforced land and border closures and suspended all commercial flights between Niger and ECOWAS member states.
Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, announced these measures, stating that all Chiefs of Defense Staff of the member states will convene an emergency meeting to strategise on effective ways to implement a possible military operation to restore Bazoum to office.
Touray further stated that ECOWAS is prepared to “take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger,” including the potential use of force.
In addition to these measures, ECOWAS has imposed economic sanctions, suspending all commercial and financial transactions between its member states and Niger, freezing all service transactions, including energy transactions, and freezing the assets of the Republic of Niger in Aqua Central Bank.
The coup, executed by members of Niger’s Presidential Guard, led to General Abdourahamane Tchiani’s appointment as the nation’s new leader.
Tchiani, who has been leading the Presidential Guard since 2011, justified the coup as a response to “the degradation of the security situation” due to jihadist violence.
Editorial:
The recent request issued by ECOWAS to the Nigerien military underscores the urgency and seriousness of the situation in Niger.
While the reinstatement of President Bazoum is crucial, it is equally important to address the underlying issues that led to the coup in the first place.
The imposition of economic sanctions and the potential use of force signals a strong stance from ECOWAS against unconstitutional government changes.
However, these measures should be implemented with caution to avoid exacerbating the already tense situation in Niger.
The crisis in Niger is a stark reminder of the fragility of democracy in the region.
It is imperative for ECOWAS and the international community to not only address the immediate crisis but also work towards strengthening democratic institutions and addressing the root causes of instability in the region.
Did You Know?
- Niger is one of the hottest countries in the world, with temperatures often exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.
- The country is named after the Niger River, one of Africa’s major rivers.
- Niger is home to one of the largest protected areas in Africa, the Air and Ténéré Natural Reserves.
- The country’s population is very young, with over half of the population under 15.
- Despite its landlocked position, Niger has a navy that patrols the Niger River.
About Yohaig NG
Yohaig NG is your go-to platform for the latest Naija news now. We offer comprehensive national and international event coverage, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. We invite our readers to share their thoughts and opinions, fostering a vibrant community of informed citizens.