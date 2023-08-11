ECOWAS on Alert: Niger Junta’s Threat to President Bazoum Intensifies

The junta responsible for overthrowing Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum’s government has reportedly threatened his life.
This comes in response to potential military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Two Western officials have confirmed this threat. ECOWAS, in response to the junta’s refusal to reinstate democracy, has shown readiness to deploy troops in Niger.
This decision follows sanctions already imposed by the regional body.
The US Under Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, became aware of the threat during her recent visit to Niger.
Bazoum, overthrown on July 26, continues to be under house arrest.
ECOWAS President Omar Touray, after a meeting in Abuja, announced the decision to deploy a “standby force” in Niger.
The specifics of this force remain undisclosed.
Editorial:
The unfolding situation in Niger is alarming for the West African region.
Threatening an ousted president’s life underscores the volatile state of democracy in parts of Africa.
Some opposition voices might view ECOWAS’s potential military deployment as tension-escalating. However, the broader context is vital.
The junta’s refusal to uphold democratic values, even under sanctions, challenges ECOWAS’s foundational principles.
This isn’t just about Niger; it’s about setting a regional precedent.
Unchecked actions could inspire other coup attempts.
Yet, caution is paramount.
Military action should be a last-ditch effort, with diplomacy prioritised.
The international community, especially neighbouring nations, should support ECOWAS in seeking a peaceful resolution.
Niger’s citizens deserve peace, stability, and democratic choice.
Did You Know?
- Niger ranks among the top global uranium producers.
- The Niger River, giving the country its name, is Africa’s third-longest river.
- Over half of Niger’s population is under 15, making it one of the youngest globally.
- A tiny fraction of Niger’s vast land is fit for farming.
- The Tuareg, a nomadic Berber tribe, have inhabited present-day Niger for millennia.