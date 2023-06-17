Kano State Pledges to Enhance Diplomatic Relations with France

Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the diplomatic relationship between Kano State and the French Republic. This pledge was made during a meeting with the French Ambassador to Nigeria at the State Government House.
The Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, representing Yusuf, acknowledged the efforts of former Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in establishing and maintaining a progressive relationship with the French Government.
He cited establishing French-speaking secondary schools in Madobi town and two others in the Republic of Niger as examples of this relationship.
The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, stated that the delegation’s visit aimed to propose various development projects to the state government to create job opportunities and boost the state’s economic status.
Blatmann disclosed that the French government, through the French Agency for Development, has invested close to three billion Euros in various beneficial projects for the citizens of Nigeria, including Kano State, over the past 12 years.
The reaffirmed commitment by Kano State to strengthen its diplomatic ties with the French Republic is a significant step towards international cooperation and development.
While critics may argue that such alliances divert attention from local issues, it’s essential to recognize the potential benefits these partnerships bring.
Investments in education, job creation, and economic development can significantly improve the lives of citizens and contribute to the state’s growth.
We must continue to foster these relationships while ensuring that the people of Kano State feel the benefits.
- Kano State is the second-largest industrial centre in Nigeria after Lagos.
