Ngf And Undp Team Up For Leadership Retreat In Rwanda

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has collaborated with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for a three-day Executive Leadership Retreat in Kigali, Rwanda. Rwandan President Paul Kagame hosted the event from August 24 to 26, 2023.
The retreat aimed to foster dialogue on re-imagining leadership and leveraging technology. It drew inspiration from Rwanda’s transformative journey in various sectors.
A joint statement from the NGF and UNDP emphasized the retreat’s focus on transformative leadership. Participants from 19 Nigerian states engaged in sessions exploring Rwanda’s success in digital technology, urban planning, and socio-economic transformation.
Asishana Okauru, Director General of the NGF Secretariat, stated that the event aimed to facilitate open dialogue on cross-cutting themes. Mohamed Yahya, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, highlighted the retreat as an opportunity for nationwide sustainable development.
Editorial
The partnership between the NGF and UNDP for a leadership retreat in Rwanda is a commendable initiative. It provides a platform for Nigerian governors to learn from Rwanda’s transformative journey and fosters dialogue on re-imagining leadership.
However, the retreat raises questions about the practical application of these learnings.
Will the governors implement the insights gained, or will this be another talk shop?
The effectiveness of such initiatives hinges on actionable outcomes.
Moreover, the focus on transformative leadership is timely but needs to be backed by concrete policies. The NGF and UNDP must ensure that this is not a one-off event but part of a broader strategy for sustainable development.
Did You Know?
- Rwanda has been hailed as one of Africa’s success stories regarding governance and development.
- The UNDP works in about 170 countries and territories, helping to eradicate poverty and reduce inequalities and exclusion.
- The Nigeria Governors’ Forum was established in 1999 as a platform for governors to collaborate on matters of public policy.
- Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, is considered one of Africa’s cleanest and safest cities.
- Nigeria has 36 states, and the retreat was attended by representatives from 19 of these states, highlighting the interest in transformative leadership.