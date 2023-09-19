NIDCOM Demands Probe into Nigerian’s Mysterious Death on EgyptAir

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has called for an investigation into the death of Remilekun Meshioye. The 41-year-old Nigerian was on an EgyptAir flight from Lagos to Cairo en route to London for her studies.
Meshioye allegedly fell ill during the flight and was pronounced dead upon landing at Cairo International Airport. The family learned of her death through the Nigerian consular office in Cairo, not from EgyptAir.
Dabiri-Erewa signed a letter to EgyptAir’s General Manager in Abuja, Majdi Al Aridi. She expressed her condolences and demanded full disclosure of the events leading to Meshioye’s death.
The NIDCOM Chairman stated EgyptAir has not contacted family members or next of kin. She assured the family that justice would be pursued in memory of their daughter.
Editorial
The mysterious death of Remilekun Meshioye on an EgyptAir flight raises alarming concerns about passenger safety and corporate responsibility.
While NIDCOM’s call for a thorough investigation is a step in the right direction, it also highlights the need for airlines to have clear protocols for such unfortunate incidents.
Is EgyptAir’s lack of communication with the family indicative of a more significant issue within the airline industry? How can airlines be held accountable for ensuring the safety and well-being of their passengers?
The role of diplomatic missions in such cases is also crucial. How effectively are consular services providing timely and accurate information to distressed families?
Did You Know?
- EgyptAir is one of the world’s oldest airlines, founded in 1932.
- NIDCOM was established in 2019 to engage and utilise Nigerians’ human, capital, and material resources in the diaspora for national development.
- Cairo International Airport is the primary airport serving Cairo, Egypt, and Africa’s second busiest airport.
- The aviation industry has specific protocols for medical emergencies on board, including the presence of medical kits and trained personnel.
- Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of NIDCOM, is a former Nigerian Federal House of Representatives member.