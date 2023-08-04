Niger Junta to Recall Ambassador from Nigeria After ECOWAS Talks Fail

The military junta in the Republic of Niger, led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, plans to recall the Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria.
This decision comes after failing to reach an agreement with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation regarding the return of democracy in Niger.
In addition to Nigeria, the junta plans to recall Nigerien Ambassadors to Togo, the United States, and France.
The junta has declared an end to all Memorandum of Understanding between France and the Republic of Niger and is pushing to evict French and US, troops.
Defence sources in Niamey, the Niger capital, confirmed the development.
The junta’s decision follows the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum in a palace coup on July 26, 2023, and Tchiani’s subsequent declaration as Head of State.
ECOWAS dispatched two missions to resolve the political crisis, led by former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe.
President Bola Tinubu, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, charged the teams with resolving the crisis expeditiously.
The mission to Niger departed for Niamey after President Tinubu’s briefing, in line with the resolution reached at the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Both leaders of the two missions expressed optimism about the outcome of the assignments.
General Abubakar revealed that his team was charged with expressing the displeasure of the leaders of the subregion with the developments in Niger and requesting the coupists to desist from their actions.
Kingibe hoped the talks would avert a possible military intervention, emphasizing the need for solidarity, coordination, and a diplomatic solution.
Editorial
The decision by the Nigerien junta to recall its ambassadors and end agreements with France and the US is a dramatic escalation in a crisis that threatens to destabilize the region.
The failure of negotiations with ECOWAS underscores the complexity and challenges facing diplomatic efforts to restore democratic governance in Niger.
The involvement of prominent regional figures, such as former Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, indicates the seriousness with which ECOWAS is approaching the crisis.
However, the junta’s actions suggest a hardening of positions that may make a peaceful resolution more difficult.
The situation in Niger tests ECOWAS’s ability to promote democracy and stability in West Africa.
The regional body must navigate a delicate balance between asserting its principles and engaging with a regime that has shown itself willing to defy international norms.
The recall of ambassadors and the eviction of foreign troops are symbolic actions that signify defiance.
They also raise questions about Niger’s future relationships with key international partners and the potential impact on regional security and development.
The crisis in Niger requires careful diplomacy, strong leadership, and a willingness to engage with all stakeholders.
The stakes are high, and the international community must remain united to support a peaceful transition back to democratic rule.
Did You Know?
- General Abdourahmane Tchiani led the military junta that detained President Mohamed Bazoum in a palace coup on July 26, 2023.
- ECOWAS dispatched two missions to Niger, led by prominent regional figures, to negotiate a resolution to the crisis.
- The junta’s decision to recall ambassadors and evict foreign troops significantly escalates the situation.